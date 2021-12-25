As Mamata Banerjee led Bengal government continues to mock democracy and the Constitution, the education minister Bratya Basu has floated the idea to nominate the Chief Minister as Chancellor of all universities of Bengal, instead of the governor.

Basu informed that the government was considering taking a legal opinion to nominate Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of universities. As per the law, the Governor of State happens to be the Chancellor of universities in a state.

Basu said this in response to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who expressed anguish after vice-chancellors of private universities of Bengal stayed away from attending a meeting called by him. Citing the Covid-19 situation, they stayed away from attending the meeting.

Terming it a case of shocking unionism he said that these developments were alarming and indicate rule of the ruler and not of law.

Governor Dhankhar accused the Mamata Banerjee government of appointing vice-chancellors by ignoring the Chancellor. He said that he has directed to revisit these appointments. Besides, he asked the UGC for a probe into a suspected breach of several regulations by private universities.

Emergence of Unionism with State Universities VCs in January 20 & now with Pvt Univ indicative of intense fear quotient and reflective of Rule of ruler and not law. VCs being appointed without Chancellor authorisation mockery of law. Forced to take lawful stance.

It was enough to enrage the education minister as the Bengal government continues to undermine the constitutional position of the Governor.

“It is high time to introspect whether we should continue with the colonial legacy of the Governor being the Chancellor of Universities just by the virtue of his post or we should nominate eminent scholars and educationists as Chancellors,” Basu tweeted.

"It is high time to introspect whether we should continue with the colonial legacy of the Governor being the Chancellor of Universities just by the virtue of his post or we should nominate eminent scholars and educationists as Chancellors," Basu tweeted.

Basu continued to hit Dhankar asking him to mind his business as Governor.

The role of the Governor, as 'Visitor' of the Private Universities is only ceremonial and he has no controlling authority over them. So, instead of meddling in their affairs, he would better mind his constitutional business.

No wonder if Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nominates herself as Chancellor as her education minister Basu is ready with the reference of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Upset over political appoints and violations of regulations, Arif Mohammed Khan had asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take over as the chancellor of the universities “so that nobody would question the political appointments and interference in the universities.” Kerala governor had shot this letter to CM on December 8.

Basu has gone on to hint that while Kerala Governor offered to quit the post of Chancellor, the West Bengal government is considering stripping the Governor of the responsibilities as Chancellor. Basu accused the Governor and said that if the Governor kept files pending for an indefinite time and showed no cooperation then they can think of what the Governor of Kerala has said. “For an interim period, we can have the Chief Minister as the Chancellor,” he said.