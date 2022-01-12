In a major train accident today, the Bikaner Guwahati Express derailed in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal in the evening. 12 coaches of the Bikaner Guwahati Express train (15633), which was going to Guwahati in Assam from Bikaner in Rajasthan, derailed at around 5 pm near New Maynaguri station in Jalpaiguri district.

According to reports, five passengers have been confirmed dead and the number of injured persons was 45 in the accident. However, the number can go up as the search and rescue work is still going on. As soon as the information about the incident was received, local people reached the spot and started relief work. Due to darkness, relief and rescue works are also getting affected. Issuing a statement, the Railways said, “12 coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train were derailed. DRM and ADRM have reached the spot. A medical van has also been sent.” Preliminary assessment suggests a possibility of a crack in the railway tracks, which might have caused the accident.

Five coaches of the train overturned in the accident among the 12 that were derailed. The speed of the train at the time of the accident was 40kmph. Visuals from the accident show several coaches lying sideways or overturned near the tracks, and at least one coach had climbed onto another coach.

Reports of derailment of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express at Domohani in West Bengal.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that he was personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operation. He also announced an increased ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh in case of death, Rs 1 lakh for grievous injuries and Rs 25 thousand for minor injuries. The injured are being taken to the Mainaguri and Jalpaiguri district hospitals.

Enhanced amount of ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate accident:

Rs. 5 Lakh in case of death,

Rs. 1 Lakh towards grievous and

Rs. 25,000 for minor injuries. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 13, 2022

The railway minister has stated from his Twitter handle, “In an unfortunate accident, 12 Coaches of Bikaner – Guwahati Exp. derailed near New Maynaguri (West Bengal) this evening. Personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations.” He has also said that he has briefed the PM about this accident. He tweeted, “Spoke with Hon’ble PM and apprised him about the rescue operations.”

PM Narendra Modi informed that he talked to the railway minister to take stock of the situation.

Railway Police and two NDRF teams from Siliguri launched a search and rescue operation, and most of the passengers from the derailed train have been evacuated. Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, NW Railways has said that “The train was en route Guwahati; seeing the enormity of the accident, an inquiry has been ordered.”

‘The train was enroute Guwahati; seeing the enormity of the accident, an inquiry has been ordered’: Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, NW Railways on Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment at Domohani in West Bengalhttps://t.co/aPPzyh3Ybj pic.twitter.com/aiDrsC1nfE — Republic (@republic) January 13, 2022

Indian Railways have diverted several trains due to the accident.

West Bengal CM expresses concern

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerji who was in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid-19 situation left the meeting for some time and issued instructions to the district administration for relief and rescue work. She also expressed her concern on Twitter, saying, “Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible.”