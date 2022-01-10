Unfazed by the severe criticisms he has been receiving from various quarters for attacking ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal with a crass, sexually derogatory comment, Tamil actor Siddharth posted another Tweet defending his remarks on Twitter.

The Rang De Basanti actor brazened out his crass sexual tweet against the Padma Bhushan awardee badminton player by Tweeting: “COCK & BULL” That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” wrote the actor, followed by a folded hands emoji.

“COCK & BULL”



That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading!



Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

The actor Tweeted this in response to his January 6 Tweet wherein he had attacked ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal with a derogatory tweet.

Actor Siddharth’s crass sexual comments on Saina Nehwal

It is appalling that instead of apologising or deleting his crass and Tweet, the actor posted another Tweet where he defended it. Siddharth’s today Tweet, by far, is one of the most ridiculous defences for a nasty and offensive remark he made against Nehwal on January 6.

Actually, in his January 6th Tweet the actor had shamelessly twisted the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’ to insult Saina in a crass, sexual manner. “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna,” the actor had Tweeted after Saina condemned the security lapse in Punjab during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur.

Siddharth’s tweet against Saina

Actor gets called out for his sexual innuendo against Saina

The Tamil actor’s obscene remark drew the wrath of a number of social media users, including politicians and celebrities, who chastised him for using such demeaning language to criticise Saina, one of India’s most accomplished and successful women.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, “Absolutely unacceptable and unbecoming language to use for anyone. Whatever the disagreement, there has to be civility in discourse,” Tweeted the Shiv Sena leader, in response to Siddharth’s Tweet posted on January 6.

Saina Nehwal is our country’s sporting pride, she has as much right to a political opinion as rest of the nation. You disagree-you debate, you don’t ever demean even if you strongly opposed to her thoughts and ideas. This illiberal approach to ‘liberal discourse’ is damaging. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 10, 2022

In her subsequent Tweet, the SS leader wrote: “Saina Nehwal is our country’s sporting pride, she has as much right to a political opinion as rest of the nation. You disagree-you debate, you don’t ever demean even if you are strongly opposed to her thoughts and ideas. This illiberal approach to ‘liberal discourse’ is damaging”.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal’s husband and ace badminton player Parupalli Kashyap also condemned the actor for using “not so cool” words to express his opinion. Using hashtags like #notcool and #disgraceful, Parupalli Kashyap slammed the actor for his sexist remark.

“This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man. I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way. #notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth,” wrote Parupalli Kashyap.

This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022

Others who criticised the actor for the tweet include BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, who said, “Sid you are a friend but definitely wasn’t expecting this from you. It’s very crass. I am sure uncle and aunty wouldn’t be proud of you. Don’t get carried with your hatred towards an individual.”

Sid you are a friend but definitely wasn’t expecting this from you. It’s very crass. I am sure Uncle n Aunty wouldn’t be proud of you. Don’t get carried with your hatred towards an individual. https://t.co/0NjR4NWMuZ — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 10, 2022

NCW takes note of the “misogynist and outrageous” Tweet against the badminton player

Taking serious note of the offence, NCW has written to DGP Maharashtra to investigate the matter and demanded an FIR to be registered against the actor.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday wrote to the Resident Grievance Officer, Twitter India to immediately block the actor’s account and take appropriate action against him for posting a “misogynist and outrageous” Tweet against the badminton player, “thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity.”

National Commission for Women chairperson writes to Twitter India “to immediately block actor Siddharth’s tweet on shuttler Saina Nehwal, calls it “misogynist and outrageous.”



The actor later said, “Nothing disrespectful was intended, reading otherwise is unfair.” pic.twitter.com/ln6SCBs9fG — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

In a Tweet, the NCW chief rebuked the actor saying that a person like him needed to be taught a lesson.

This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person’s account still exists?..taking it up with Concerned police. https://t.co/qZD2NY5n3X — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 10, 2022

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sent the actor a notice over the tweet.

Meanwhile, responding to the actor’s sexual innuendos against her, Nehwal reportedly told Republic TV: “Ya I’m not sure what he meant, I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you get noticed with such words and comments. If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country.”