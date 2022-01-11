‘If he wins the elections, he will become PM candidate’: Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi Adityanath’s second term

On January 10, Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader, said if CM Yogi Adityanath becomes CM for the second term, he will become a candidate for the post of Prime Minister. Yadav was answering a question during Panchayat Aaj Tak.

#LucknowPanchayatAajTak | “Who can be more ‘anupyogi’ that Yogi ji?”: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hits out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He also answers on how will he counter ‘double engine’



Yadav, who has claimed that Bhagwan Krishna came to his dream and told him he would become CM, alleged Samajwadi Party and the people of Uttar Pradesh would say ‘Radhe Radhe’ to BJP in the state. Blaming the state government for not doing enough during Covid time, Yadav said the government failed in providing facilities to the people of the state, and when it was questioned, the UP govt allegedly tried to blame the opposition as no one came out to help people.

Notably, SP’s Akhilesh might be unaware of the fact that lakhs of immunity kits were distributed in the state during the second wave of Covid to save people. Special packages were announced for the migrant workers, and the govt of Uttar Pradesh is running campaigns to ensure the Covid vaccine reaches every corner of the state. Above all, over 500 oxygen plants are now operational in the state, making it self-reliant in terms of medical oxygen availability.

When anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked him why he was out now during elections, Yadav shifted the goalpost. Furthermore, he was asked about his views on the fact that if CM Yogi Adityanath came to power, it would become difficult for him to stay out of control for ten years. To this, Akhilesh, in a snide manner, said, “He will become PM candidate then. BJP people should think about it. The double engine is going to clash.”

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

The polling dates for five poll-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh, have been announced. The elections in UP will be completed in seven phases starting from February 10. The last phase of polling will be held on March 7. The results will be announced for all five states on March 10.