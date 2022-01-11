Tuesday, January 11, 2022
HomeNews Reports‘If he wins the elections, he will become PM candidate': Akhilesh Yadav on CM...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘If he wins the elections, he will become PM candidate’: Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi Adityanath’s second term

Akhilesh Yadav, however, was quick to add that it is the BJP leaders who think that if Yogi Adityanath wins second term he will become the PM candidate.

OpIndia Staff
Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav said if CM Yogi comes to power again, he would become PM candidate (Image: Swarajya)
23

On January 10, Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader, said if CM Yogi Adityanath becomes CM for the second term, he will become a candidate for the post of Prime Minister. Yadav was answering a question during Panchayat Aaj Tak.

Yadav, who has claimed that Bhagwan Krishna came to his dream and told him he would become CM, alleged Samajwadi Party and the people of Uttar Pradesh would say ‘Radhe Radhe’ to BJP in the state. Blaming the state government for not doing enough during Covid time, Yadav said the government failed in providing facilities to the people of the state, and when it was questioned, the UP govt allegedly tried to blame the opposition as no one came out to help people.

Notably, SP’s Akhilesh might be unaware of the fact that lakhs of immunity kits were distributed in the state during the second wave of Covid to save people. Special packages were announced for the migrant workers, and the govt of Uttar Pradesh is running campaigns to ensure the Covid vaccine reaches every corner of the state. Above all, over 500 oxygen plants are now operational in the state, making it self-reliant in terms of medical oxygen availability.

When anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked him why he was out now during elections, Yadav shifted the goalpost. Furthermore, he was asked about his views on the fact that if CM Yogi Adityanath came to power, it would become difficult for him to stay out of control for ten years. To this, Akhilesh, in a snide manner, said, “He will become PM candidate then. BJP people should think about it. The double engine is going to clash.”

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

The polling dates for five poll-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh, have been announced. The elections in UP will be completed in seven phases starting from February 10. The last phase of polling will be held on March 7. The results will be announced for all five states on March 10.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsuttar pradesh elections, up elections, yogi adityanath second term
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,636FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com