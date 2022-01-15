Ahead of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab, the State unit of the BJP has exposed how Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal wanted to stage infighting within the party during the 2017 polls to become the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a video shared by BJP Punjab, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas was heard divulging the sinister plans of the AAP supremo during the 2017 State Legislative polls in Punjab. “He (Kejriwal) was under the impression that the party will get 90 seats and that he will become the Chief Minister. I told him that the people of Punjab will not accept you. I pointed out that the Punjabis will not accept anyone who does not wear a turban,” Kumar Vishwas emphasised.

“Punjab is not just a State but an emotion, not just for the people of Punjab but those Punjabis and especially Sikhs spread across the world,” he added. Kumar Vishwas revealed how Arvind Kejriwal confided his game plan to him during a conversation about the election outcomes. The noted poet recounted, “He told me the formula to make this a reality. He suggested that once the party bags 90 seats, we will stage a feud between the Bhagwant Mann group and Poolka group.”

ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ‘ਆਪ’ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਦਾ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਕੌਣ ਹੋਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਸੁਝਾਅ ਮੰਗਣ ਦਾ ਬਹਾਨਾ ਮੁੜ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।



ਪਰ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਭੁੱਲਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਧੋਖਾ ਦੇਣਾ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਆਦਤ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। pic.twitter.com/9FPaZx7b1I — BJP PUNJAB (@BJP4Punjab) January 14, 2022

He added, “He told me that the infighting between the two factions will continue for 3-4 days, enough to grab national headlines. Kejriwal suggested that I and Ashutosh will then go to Punjab to mediate the situation. And then it will be decided that the power be handed over to Arvind Kejriwal. He said that he would then hand over the administration of the Delhi government to Manish Sisodia.”

Kumar Vishwas had made it clear to the AAP supremo that the chances of him becoming the CM of Punjab was negligible, given that it is a border State and he has a major disagreement with the Centre. “This will be extremely difficult and the situation will be worsened by those, who you are trying to appease. He asked me to shut my mouth and wait for the invitation to the oath-taking ceremony in Punjab.”

The video was earlier shared in February 2020 by BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya during the Delhi elections. Interestingly, in the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly election, the Lok Insaaf Party and Aam Aadmi Party alliance (represented as AAP+) won only 22 seats out of the total 117 seats. Only 2 seats were won by the Lok Insaaf Party while the other 20 were won by the Aam Aadmi Party. Congress won the elections after bagging 77 seats and Captain Amarinder Singh went on to become the Chief Minister of Punjab.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), elections in the State of Punjab will be conducted in a single phase on February 14, 2022. On the same day, polls will also be held in Uttarkhand, Uttar Pradesh (2nd Phase) and Goa. The votes will be counted on March 10, 2022.