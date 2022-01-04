Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Australia: Aggrieved by ‘vaccine mandates’, man pours gasoline and sets himself on fire. Watch video

The man was eventually rescued by police officers and firefighters who extinguished the fire and rushed the victim to a hospital in an ambulance. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Man sets himself on fire in Australia over 'vaccine mandates'. Watch
Screengrab of the viral video
1

On Saturday (January 1), a man set himself ablaze in full public glare to protest against the vaccine mandates imposed by the government in Victoria in Australia.

As per reports, the incident took place at Richmond at around 8:30 pm on New Year’s Day. The unidentified man initially yelled against the Coronavirus vaccine mandates in Victoria before pouring gasoline on himself and his car and setting them on fire.

The man was eventually rescued by police officers and firefighters who extinguished the fire and rushed the victim to a hospital in an ambulance. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. “Shocked bystanders pinned down the man as police and firefighters doused him with water and rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” reported 5 News Australia.

While speaking about the matter, an eyewitness recounted, “His skin was burning, he was on fire. His skin was stuck to (my) shirt. He was off his face screaming about the mandates.” Another witness to the incident of self-immolation, Lydia O’ Connor, informed that the unidentified man had screamed about ‘No Vax ID and throwing books’ prior to the act.

“He poured gas on himself and on his car. It was on purpose,” she added. In December last year, Victoria’s Health Ministry scrapped the mandatory vaccination requirement for customers in retail, with the exception of beauty and salon services. As such, individuals who wanted to visit non-essential retail services, places of worship, funerals, and weddings could do so without having to furnish proof of vaccination. Children below the age of 18 years were also barred from showing proof of vaccination.

However, exceptions to the rule included patrons who visited bars, cafes andretaurants. At the same time, mask mandates were to continue for retail workers and hospitality workers. The directives by the State Health Department will continue till January 12, 2022. It must be mentioned that 90% population in Victoria had been fully vaccinated.

 

