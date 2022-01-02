Gujarat: AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi was drunk when he created ruckus at BJP office, medical report says

On January 1, Gandhinagar Police booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Isudan Gadhvi under the Prohibition Act. The Police has said in a statement that Gadhvi’s medical report from December 20 allegedly showed 0.0545 per cent presence of alcohol in his blood. Gadhvi was released on Sabarmati Central Prison on December 31 on conditional bail.

Pradipsinh Vaghela, police inspector, said in the complaint, “Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Gadhvi, and a medical test was conducted under the medical-legal case… His blood sample was sent to the Directorate of Forensic Sciences. The report which came on Saturday showed 0.0545 per cent alcohol.”

Isudan Gadhvi, however, said that he does not understand how his alcohol report came positive even though he had not consumed alcohol. He even swore on his children that he had not consumed alcohol. His party chief Arvind Kejriwal, too, used to swear on his children only to do complete opposite later. Kejriwal had sworn on his children that he would not ally with either BJP or Congress. However, in 2019 general elections he had reached out to Congress to become part of the anti-BJP alliance, which Congress snubbed.

“My Goddess Mogal will not forgive you, from today your descent will start,” Gadhvi said.

Gadhvi was detained following a complaint by a female BJP worker

On December 20, Gadhvi was a part of the AAP group protesting against the state government in BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar against the leaked examination paper. Shradhha Rajput, BJP worker, alleged that during the protest, Gadhvi misbehaved and sexually harassed her in a drunken state.

She stated that Gadhvi misbehaved with herself and her colleagues. When they asked them to maintain decorum, they allegedly continued to misbehave. She also said that the women workers of the Aam Aadmi Party then assaulted them and hit them with sticks. Rajput further alleged that after the crowd dispersed, Gopal Italia and Isudan Gadhvi both misbehaved with her, and she has filed a complaint regarding the same. Based on her complaint, a medical test on Gadhvi was conducted.

Gadhvi, on the other hand, claimed he never consumed in his life and alleged the FSL report was fake. He blamed BJP for playing “low-level politics”.