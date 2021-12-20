Monday, December 20, 2021
Gujarat: Aam Aadmi Party leader Isudan Gadhvi detained, accused of misbehaving with BJP woman worker in drunken brawl

Isudan Gadhvi has been taken into custody and brought to civil hospital where he would undergo medical checkup and checked for alcohol.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi accused of harassing BJP woman workers in drunken state
Aam Aadmi Party leader Isudan Gadhvi has been accused of misbehaving with BJP worker Shradhha Rajput in Surat after getting drunk. As per reports, he has been detained.

Rajput, while speaking to Gujarati local media channel said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders laid siege on BJP office, Kamalam complex, in Gandhinagar. “Guards also tried to stop them on the gate. When we heard the noise, we stepped out and they started raising slogans in extremely foul language,” she said. She said that AAP workers were protesting against alleged head clerk paper leak case.

She further stated that Gadhvi misbehaved with herself and her colleagues and when they asked them to maintain decorum, they allegedly continued to misbehave. She also said that the women workers of Aam Aadmi Party then assaulted them and hit them with sticks. Rajput further alleged that after the crowd dispersed, Gopal Italia and Isudan Gadhvi both misbehaved with her and she has filed a complaint regarding the same.

Gadhvi was taken to civil hospital for medical checkup and alcohol test.

AAP leaders and workers had gheraoed the BJP office in Gandhinagar for protests. They were also chanting anti-BJP slogans. BJP workers also turned up in large numbers and the two groups clashed. Police had to use force to control the crowd.

 

Gujarat: Aam Aadmi Party leader Isudan Gadhvi detained, accused of misbehaving with BJP woman worker in drunken brawl

OpIndia Staff -
