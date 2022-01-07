Lord Nazir Ahmed, a former United Kingdom Member of Parliament, was convicted on 5 January 2022 in Sheffield Crown Court in the UK for attempting to rape a young girl and sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 11 In the 1970s. Last year, Nazir was forced to retire from the House of Lords after a woman accused him of attempting to gain sexual favours by abusing his position.

Nazir Ahmed is close to Labor Party leader and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. He is the first Muslim MP to be appointed as a life member of the House of Lords, the British Parliament’s upper house. He also has a close relationship with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The conviction is a smack in the face to those attempting to paint India in a negative light, not just in the UK but also in other countries.

Ahmed’s disdain for India

Lord Nazir Ahmed, the face of the anti-India campaign and Kashmiri separatist, was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and later moved to the UK. Nazir has been in the vanguard of a nasty anti-India campaign, giving venomous remarks against India over the Kashmir conflict on numerous occasions. He’s also been a vocal supporter of separatist Khalistani organisations.

During the 69th Republic Day celebrations at the office of the High Commission of India in 2018, Ahmed organised a ‘Black day’ protest in which Pakistani protesters tore Indian flags by hand and shredded them underfoot. Ahmed had also hired five private billboard vans with slogans such as ‘Free Kashmir,’ ‘Free Khalistan,’ ‘Free Assam,’ ‘Free Nagaland,’ and ‘Free Manipur.’

In August 2018, he was one of the key speakers at the contentious ‘Khalistani Referendum 2020’ event in London’s Trafalgar Square. Many Indians, however, gathered to hold a counter-protest and show their open support for India’s sovereignty.

During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United Kingdom in 2018, it was reported that Nazir Ahmed supported an anti-India campaign by Kashmiri and Sikh separatists. According to reports, some British Sikhs and Kashmiri separatists planned an anti-India campaign in the UK during Prime Minister Modi’s April 2018 visit to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Lord Nazir is reported to have funded the protest.

Wishing death upon Indian Prime Minister Modi

“Claims of sorcery, jadoo, magic, witchcraft, on BJP by the opposition. (Arun) Jaitley, (Babulal) Gaur, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Sushma Swaraj, (former Prime Minister) Atal (Bihari) Vajpayee, Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa have all died in the last year. Hey, Narendra Modi is next.” Nazir Ahmed tweeted in 2019. Slamming Ahmed, BJP Leader Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “I’m unable to come to terms with the fact as to how, in the midst of the whole British intelligentsia, did you manage to get appointed as a Member of the House of Lords!!!”

Ahmed shared a tweet in 2021 showing a referendum for Khalistan in Westminster in London.

Lord Nazir Ahmed’s shady history

Lord Nazir Ahmed, who was appointed to the House of Lords by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, has a shady history. Following a series of controversies, he was expelled from the Labour Party various times. He was sentenced to prison in connection with a fatal car accident in 2007. He had referred to his prison sentence, which was later reduced by a court of appeals, as a “Jewish conspiracy.”