Ever since PM Narendra Modi has taken up the reigns of the country, several radical Islamists and their apologists who claim to be ‘secular and liberal’ have tried their best to peddle the ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative. The basic premise of the ‘dara hua Musalman’ narrative is that the individual Muslim is scared to profess his religion in Modi’s India and is under attack for no other reason but their religion.

These Modi detractors have worked tirelessly to persuade people that a part of Indian Muslims has been ‘pushed to the backfoot’ by the country’s rising Hindutva forces, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While these so-called ‘secular’ liberals, Islamists and their cheerleaders in the media go to great lengths to portray Muslims as the ‘dara hua people’ in Modi’s India, without any evidence or basis, they frequently turn a blind eye to open calls for Jihad, the genocide of Hindus and Kafirs (non-Muslims) and the beheading of those who commit ‘blasphemy.’ In the past, there have been umpteen such instances where mainstream Islamic leaders and clerics, Islamist politicians in India have openly called for mass genocide of Hindus.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan incites Muslims against Hindus

In February 2020, the controversial AIMIM leader and former Maharasthra MLA Waris Pathan was seen inciting Muslims at an anti-CAA rally in Gulbarga, Karnataka, in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. In an open threat to the Hindus, Pathan resorted to inciting Muslims by stating that the time has come for the Muslims of the country to unite and ‘achieve freedom’. He added that even though Muslims are just 15 crores in the country, they can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus. Pathan had, openly warned Hindus to be scared of Muslims and reminded them of ‘consequences’ when Muslims confront them.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan says: “If Muslims hit the streets, they will wreak havoc”

In April this year, a video posted by ‘Hindustan LIVE Farhan Yahiya’ went viral in which AAP leader Amanatullah Khan could be seen giving threats of violence. “If Muslims are silent today, then, it is only because they are tackling the issue. If Muslims hit the streets, they wreak havoc (eent se eent baja denge). Muslims of the world cannot tolerate insult to Prophet Muhammad. If you believe otherwise, then, it is your misunderstanding. Muslims are dealing with the issue shrewdly as they don’t want the harmony of the country to be destroyed.”

Amanatullah Khan openly calls for the beheading of Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had earlier issued an open death threat calling for the beheading of Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. In a tweet, Khan said, “We can not tolerate such impertinence for our beloved Prophet Muhammad. This hateful insect should be awarded the most severe punishment by slitting his tongue and neck. But the law of the land does not permit us to do this, we have faith in the Indian constitution, and I want Delhi Police to take note of this.”

‘Remove police for 15 minutes, we could finish off 100 crores Hindus’: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Controversial AIMIM MLA and brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, not once but several times, reiterated his ’15 minutes’ infamous speech against Hindus which he had made in 2012. In 2012, he had made a highly inflammatory speech asking to remove the police for 15 minutes so that he could finish off 100 crores Hindus.

In 2019 also, while repeating his ’15 minutes’ provocative phrase, Akbaruddin Owaisi resorted to fear-mongering and attempted to incite violence against Hindus by raking up the issues of alleged lynchings against minorities.

Asaduddin Owaisi laments that terrorist Yakub Memon had to be hanged because there were not enough Muslims in the parliament

Not only has the younger brother but the AIMIM chief- Asaduddin Owaisi, himself, has left no opportunity to instigate the Muslims against the Modi government and the Hindus in the country. In fact, he has gone a step ahead to refer to all those Muslims who voted for Modi as ‘chhakkas’, using colloquial derogatory slang for transgender persons.

In a speech, in Nanded, Maharashtra on October 10, 2019, that was replete with insinuations for Muslims to ignore everything and vote solely on the basis of religion, Owaisi further claimed that Muslims have been ignored and treated unjustly in the country. He even lamented the death sentence awarded to Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon. He claimed that Muslims were unable to save Yakub Memom from being hanged because they were not in power.

‘Allah has given us the right to Jihad’, cleric incites Muslims to take up arms

On December 18, 2019, an Islamist youtube channel named MK Islamic channel uploaded a repugnant speech by one Maulana Jarjis Ansari Hafizullah in which he was seen openly threatening to wage ‘jihad’ in India as he rejected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) bill by falsely claiming that they are anti-Muslim.

In the middle of his hate speech, the Maulana is heard claiming that the rioters who had burnt down the deputy CM’s headquarters in Assam and gheraoed the chief minister’s residence were no one else but people of his community. He says: that the entire panic created in Assam by the Muslims was just a teaser, do not compel us to create a similar situation in the entire country.

Zakir Naik asks Islamic countries to try Hindus under blasphemy law

The radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik, who is facing charges in India of provoking communal disharmony and indulging in unlawful activities that incited terror in the country, has on several occasions incited Muslims against the Hindus. In May last year, he had asked Islamic countries across the globe to collect data of non-Muslims in India who criticise Islam and arrest them when they land up in their countries and try them under blasphemy laws.

Islamist Zakir Naik hails Pakistani mob burning Krishna Temple

In fact, the hatred for Hindus is so deep-seated in the minds of such Islamists, that Zakir Naik had actually gone on to support the torching and destruction of the ancient Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that temples should not be allowed to be constructed in an Islamic country.

The endorsement from the radical Islamist preacher came days after the historic Krishna Dwara temple was razed down and set ablaze by a frenzied mob of hundreds of people led by local Muslim clerics from the radical Islamist party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

As part of his hate speech against Hindus, Zakir Naik had also justified the killing and genocide of non-Muslims citing the holy Quran. He had said that the “Quran says where you find Kafir kill them.’

The aforementioned incidents are a few of the many where radical Islamists have openly displayed their hatred for the Hindus. Twitter user @priyaakulkarni2 has shared a thread of Tweets where she has attached many more such snippets where Muslim clerics are openly calling for Jihad and genocide against Hindus in India.

Tauqeer Raza Khan brazenly urges for a bloodbath of Hindus

Kulkarni shared snippets of an inflammatory, anti-CAA speech given by Tauqeer Raza Khan, founder of the political party Ittehad-e-Millat Council, where the radical Islamist brazenly urges for a bloodbath in the country if CAA is not repealed. “We are Allah wale, what we say it happens, there will be blood bath Inshallah”, said the Islamic leader while admonishing PM Modi for bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Two subsequent video recordings shared by the Twitter user showed Muslim clerics openly threatening Hindus, claiming that Muslims would soon wipe them out of Hindustan.

Congress leader asks for a separate nation to 25 crore Indian Muslims

During a television discussion last year, Congress member Ajay Verma demanded that Muslims in India should be granted another chunk of Indian landmass to make another Islamic nation like Pakistan.

Verma made the statement during a news channel debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In the video, Verma is heard urging BJP spokesperson to build a separate country for India’s 20-25 million Muslims and designate the country a Hindu Rashtra.

Congress ally wishes death upon 50 crore Hindus

On February 26 last year, when the world was just grappling with the news of the coming pandemic, Peerzada Abbasuddin Siddique, Congress ally and a Muslim preacher of Furfura sharif had wished for the death of 50 crore Hindus. Recently I have got the news that mosques are being set on fire, mosques are being burnt for the last two days. I think something is going to happen within a month. May Allah accept our prayers. May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India. Am I saying something wrong? It is absolutely blissful,” the Muslim cleric had said.

‘Catchy’ songs calling for the genocide of Hindus, Kafirs and beheading

We saw the anti-Hindu and anti-India sentiments reaching the crescendo during the recent so-called farmer’s protests and the anti-CAA protests last year. The so-called ‘protesters’ raised slogans of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’, ‘Kaafiron se Azadi‘, ‘Chheen ke lengey Azadi’ and ‘Ladh ke lengey Azadi’.

In fact, the anti-CAA protests had exposed itself to be deeply Islamic and anti-Hindu in nature with posters like F*ck Hindutva that distorted the Om symbol to several slogans that exposed the Islamist mobs’ deep-seated hatred for Hindus. A video had surfaced from the Shaheen Bagh protest where slogans like “Jinnah Wali Azadi” were heard.

When one chants ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’, what they are essentially saying is that they want ‘Azadi’ to break India yet again and create another Pakistan where the founding principle of the state was Islam and the two-nation theory.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid encourages ‘Azadi’ chanting led by a baby

One cannot forget how Salman Khurshid, a senior leader of the Congress party, has been spotted at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, reportedly in Jamia in February 2020, participating in a jolly round of ‘Azadi’ chanting that was led by a baby. Khurshid beamed with pride, and was encouraged as the child was cheered by the crowd to chant slogans of “Tum Goli Maaro! Azadi!” and “Hum Chheen ke lenge Azadi!”

Here it becomes pertinent to mention that a number of songs are being uploaded on YouTube and other music and social media platforms that are calling for the genocide of Hindus, Kafirs and beheading of those who commit “blasphemy”. Not only songs but videos of large crowds calling for beheading have been circulating for years.

Recently, OpIndia looked for some songs and tried to understand the message they were conveying. The songs that often have catchy background music have been seen lakhs of times.

Apart from these incidents, it is notable here that incidents of mass riots, mob violence and arson by Islamic fanatics over trivial issues have been a common theme in recent years. Islamic mobs have attacked police stations, ran riots over a Facebook post in August 2020 in Bengaluru. In Bangladesh during Durga Puja this year, Islamists went on a rampage against Hindus and attacked temples over a false allegation of ‘insult to Quran’. It was later found that the Quran copy was placed near a Punja pandal by a Muslim man with the help of a local cleric.