Nagpur Police suspects involvement of a local man in RSS HQ recce by JeM

Nagpur Police has revealed that a local man based in Nagpur was tasked to provide logistical support to Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM) terrorists during their visit in Nagpur. During the interrogation of an arrested terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, he revealed that he withdrew the operation midway citing unknown reasons. The Nagpur Police has started probing the involvement of a local man in the JeM Terror case of conducting a recce of RSS Headquarters and Hedgewar Smarak in the city.

Nagpur Police Comissioner Amitesh Kumar informed The Hitavada, that the information about the local suspect was revealed by the JeM Terrorist Raees Ahmed Sheikh Abdulla Sheikh while he was being interrogated by the Nagpur Crime branch on Sunday. Sheikh in July 2021, had come in Nagpur to conduct a recce of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Headquarters and Hedgewar Smarak both situated in Reshimbagh, Nagpur. According to the CP, the handlers of Sheikh in Nagpur had assured him of local logistical support during his stay in the city for three days. While the terrorist’s target was to conduct a video recce of all six lanes leading to the RSS HQ, he withdrew his mission observing police patrolling and a large number of police cops deployed for security.

The CP informed that the police has started an investigation for identifying the local support. The Nagpur Police have employed digital tools and are also working with the cyber department to trace the source. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have confirmed the identity of Raees (26), a resident of Avantipura, Pulwama whose expertise in electrical work got him recruited by Jaish for a ‘Fidayeen Attack’. A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against the JeM terrorist at Kotwali Police Station, Nagpur.

Earlier, The Nagpur Police had banned photography and the use of drones in the Reshimbagh Area where the RSS Headquarters is located. The Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to declare the precinct as a “no-drone” zone in light of the perceived threat.