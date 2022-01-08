The Nagpur Police on Friday tightened security around the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters after Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists reportedly conducted a recce of headquarters and the Hedgewar Bhavan in the city. This is after the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF arrested 4 terrorists in Srinagar yesterday, one of whom confirmed to have visited Nagpur for recce.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that one of the terrorists identified as Naikoo Imad Nasar had come from Srinagar to Nagpur a month ago and stayed in the city for a few days. “The terrorists had done recce of many important places in the city which include RSS headquarters and Hedgewar Bhavan. The information about the terror plan emerged during the interrogation of a man arrested recently in Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.

It is reported that the arrested terrorist Naikoo is a Shopian resident and a student from Delhi. He had carried out the recce on the directions of Mujahideen Ghazwat-ul Hind (MGH) handlers, an offshoot of the terror outfit, Jaish-E-Mohammad.

Responding to the matter, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis today said that the matter is serious and needs immediate attention. He, who is also a member of RSS, meanwhile expressed confidence in the central agencies and said that appropriate action will be taken by the authorities.

News of some terrorist organisation conducting a recce of @RSSorg headquarters in Nagpur is serious.

I am confident that Central agencies & Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action.

Media interaction at #Nagpur..#RSS pic.twitter.com/PAQRG2h4rs — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 8, 2022

According to the Police, the JeM terrorists had visited Nagpur in the month of July 2021 and stayed in the city for two days. They had made plans to attack and trigger explosions to target crowded places, markets, as well as the premises of high-profile politicians and security forces ahead of the Republic Day and assembly elections.

In view of the threat, Kumar further informed that the city police has banned photography and the use of drones around the RSS headquarters at Mahal and the Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan, Reshimbagh. “Any drone found within a 2-km radius will either be destroyed or seized by the police. The use of drones in a no-drone zone could also invite legal action”, he added.

It is pertinent to note that the RSS headquarters has been on the radar of terrorists for years. According to the reports, the Police in 2006 had foiled a plot to trigger large scale communal violence with a terror attack on the RSS headquarters. The police then had killed all three heavily armed terrorists suspected to be members of Lashkar-e-Taiba. They had planned the attack with intentions to wipe off the Sangh leadership.

Also in the year 2018, the Bangladesh terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen had made attempts to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini calling them potential enemies and so targets.