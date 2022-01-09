Name of Owaisi and Nizam will be removed: Himanta Biswa Sarma

On Sunday (January 9), Assam Chief Minister launched an offensive against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during his visit to the Southern State of Telengana. He made the remarks while adressing a gathering at the Vishnupriya Gardens in Warangal.

During his speech, Sarma stated, “There is none who can stop the progress of India. The way Article 370 was abrogated, and the construction for the majestic Ram Mandir has commenced… (The day is not far when) the name of the erstwhile Nizam will be removed. Even the name of Owaisi will be removed. The day is not far.”

He further emphasised, “This is because the soul of the nation has awakened. India is no more the land of pseudo secularists or those who indulge in communal politics. People will no longer tolerate them”.

#WATCH | The way Article 370 was scrapped, Ram Mandir’s construction began…here also Nizam’s name, Owaisi’s name will be written off…that day is not very far: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Warangal, Telangana pic.twitter.com/RfaI5sMicZ — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

Sarma further said, “The history of India says that Babur, Aurangzeb, and Nizam cannot live long. I am sure that the legacy of Nizam will come to a complete halt and a new culture based on Indian civilization will emerge”.

Earlier in the day, Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced his arrival at the Hyderabad airport. In a tweet, the Assam CM wrote, “While BJP Telangana President Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar ji received me inside the airport, thousands of BJP (Telangana) Karyakartas lined up outside chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.”

The enthusiastic reception at Hyderabad proved how the people of Telengana are fed up with the misrule of TRS government and are yearning for a change. pic.twitter.com/lUP8BSSaeO — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 9, 2022

He added, “The enthusiastic reception at Hyderabad proved how the people of Telangana are fed up with the misrule of TRS government and are yearning for a change.” Several BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, are scheduled to visit the Southern State to oppose the recently passed Government Order (GO) 317. Under the new ‘zonal’ system of job allocation, teachers can be transferred to the allocated location based on favouritism instead of seniority and nativity.

The protest against GO 317

BJP has been protesting against the controversial order of GO 317 that laid down the guidelines on employee transfer. MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had called for a protest against the order on January 2. The police, in its statement, alleged there was no permission for the protests. Along with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, 150 party workers were detained by the Police.