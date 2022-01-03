Monday, January 3, 2022
Telangana Police uses brute force to disrupt protest against govt order, arrests state BJP president B Sanjay Kumar

When the Police were trying to remove the party workers, they opposed the action and questioned why they did not take any action against KTR's public meeting at Nalgonda that took place two days ago.

OpIndia Staff
Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrested by Telangana police
Telangana BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrested during protest against controversial govt prder GO 317
On December 2, Telangana Police used excessive force against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and arrested BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar while they were protesting against a controversial government order (GO 317) to transfer teachers and government employees.

Visuals have surfaced on social media platforms that are being widely shared where the state Police could be seen arresting Sanjay Kumar while he has fallen down.

Earlier, Kumar had submitted a memorandum to Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor, Telangana, requesting her to advise the state government to take back the order. He added that if the government did not repeal the order, he would go on ‘Jagaran Deeksha’ or an overnight protest against the state govt. 

Notably, the protest was being held at the MP office of Kumar. Even before Kumar arrived at the office, the Police reportedly reached and removed the party workers. As per the Police, the party workers were not permitted to hold protests amidst rising cases of Covid-19. They removed tents and chairs, disconnected the power supply to the sound system and switched off the lights while trying to disrupt the protest.

When the Police were trying to remove the party workers, they opposed the action and questioned why they did not take any action against KTR’s public meeting at Nalgonda that took place two days ago. In the videos shared by Kumar, Police could be seen trying to enter the party office while party workers blocked the doors with mattresses and furniture.

In another video shared by BJP’s Tarun Chugh, Police could be seen using batons against the party workers while dispersing them on the road.

BJP leaders, including union ministers, have condemned the arrest of the state president and criticized Police and Telangana government for using excessive force. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the arrest. In a tweet, he said, “The suppression of protests & opposition voice continues under the autocratic rule of KCR. Strongly condemn the arrest of BJP Telangana President Sh Bandi Sanjay Kumar at his MP camp office.”

He further added, “Protests & dissent in support of people’s issues are an integral part of Democracy, as people’s representatives, we strive for them.”

Amit Malviya, in-charge BJP IT department, said, “Telangana police manhandles BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar because he was leading a protest in solidarity and support of government teachers and employees, who are demanding revocation of GO 317. Several BJP workers, including women, have been arrested. TRS is losing it.”

Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson, BJP, condemned the arrest and said, “This police terror of Telangana government is a reflection of the misgovernance prevailing in Telangana.”

The protest against GO 317

BJP has been protesting against the controversial order of GO 317 that laid down the guidelines on employee transfer. MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called for a protest against the order on Sunday. The Police, in its statement, alleged there was no permission for the protests. Including Kumar, 150 party workers were detained by the Police.

 

