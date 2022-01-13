Thursday, January 13, 2022
Radio Pakistan launches another anti-India propaganda, supports banned Khalistani terrorist organisation SFJ

Recently, based on the intelligence information provided by the Indian government, the German authorities had arrested the terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani of Sikhs For Justice, who was involved in the Ludhiana Court blast.

OpIndia Staff
Radio Pakistan collaborates with Khalistani terrorist organisation SFJ
Radio Pakistan defended terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice
37

On January 12, the Pakistan government’s mouthpiece Radio Pakistan launched another anti-India propaganda and sided with the banned Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice. In a post on its website, Radio Pakistan claimed India is running propaganda to ‘defame’ Sikhs for Justice.

Recently, based on the intelligence information provided by the Indian government, the German authorities arrested terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani of Sikhs for Justice, who was involved in the Ludhiana Court blast. Radio Pakistan tried to defend SFJ by saying it had distanced itself from the terror attack. Pakistan further claimed that the US administration had refused India’s narrative to label the Khalistan movement as a terrorist.

SFJ has written multiple times to Imran Khan for support

In the past, Sikhs for Justice has written to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on multiple occasions to support the Khalistan movement officially. Recently, just two days before the Golden Temple lynching case, SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had written to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, to support SFJ to “Free Punjab” and form “Khalistan”.

In the letter addressed to Khan on December 16, terrorist organization SFJ called itself a “human rights advocacy group”. The letter read, “SFJ is conducting its first-ever global non-governmental Khalistan Referendum on the question ‘should Indian governed Punjab be an Independent country”?” and sought his support in the referendum.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s anti-India propaganda

For years, SFJ’s founder and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has been making provocative speeches. He was directly linked to the January 26 incident in which he had urged Sikh youth to hoist the Khalistani flag on Red Fort. On January 26, two flags were hoisted on Red Fort with the holy Sikh symbol. Recently, SFJ took the responsibility of blockade of PM Modi’s convoy in Ferozpur. Several advocates of the Supreme Court had recently reported that they had received threatening calls from SFJ operatives from the UK in which they warned the apex court not to peruse the case.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

