Two days before Golden Temple lynching, SFJ’s Gurparwant Pannu sought Imran Khan’s help for Khalistan Referendum and ‘Fall of Delhi’

Two days before the Golden Temple lynching on December 18, chief of Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs for Justice, Gurparwant Singh Pannu wrote to Pakistan PM Imran Khan seeking his intervention in Referendum and ‘Fall of Delhi’. The letter was written on December 16, 2021, the 50th year anniversary of formation of Bangladesh after the 1971 war which led to Pakistan’s humiliating defeat.

Pannu had written to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, to support SFJ to “Free Punjab” and form “Khalistan”. In the letter addressed to Khan on December 16, terrorist organization SFJ called itself a “human rights advocacy group”. The letter read, “SFJ is conducting its first-ever global non-governmental Khalistan Referendum on the question ‘should Indian governed Punjab be an Independent country”?” and sought his support in the referendum.

Pannu’s letter to Imran Khan, Prime Minister Pakistan.

He alleged that 30,000 Sikhs have already participated in voting that was held in London, UK. In Switzerland, he alleged that around 6,000 Sikhs participated in the voting. He said, “While ‘fall of Dhaka’ is the past, ‘Fall of Delhi’ is inevitable. At this important juncture of history, we request the government and people of Pakistan to voice support at international forums for the Sikh peoples’ right to have a referendum on the question of liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation under the principle of the right to self-determination.” He asked for support on the lines of ‘Pakistan’s active involvement on the issue of Kashmir’.

Interestingly, Pannu asked for support from Pakistan, where Sikhs, who are in the minority, often face atrocities at the hands of the majority population. What is even more interesting is that when Pannu released the proposed map of Khalistan, he conveniently skipped adding Parts of Punjab that are in Pakistan, where many major shrines of the Sikh religion are located.

Pannu urges Sikh youth to fight for ‘freedom’

On December 20, a video of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, chief of Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice, issued a statement on the recent case of alleged sacrilege at Golden Temple in Amritsar in which the youth accused of sacrilege was lynched by the angry mob.

In his statement, Pannu, who is a designated terrorist under UAPA, said that the incidents of sacrilege have been happening since the previous government under Akali Dal’s ex-CM Prakash Singh Badal. “Today, they are again playing politics for voted. It was important to find out who was the person who did sacrilege at Golden Temple. Who sent him, and what was the aim behind such act.” He further added that Badal was involved in the Army operation at Golden Temple in 1984. “Whenever Sikhs face backstabbing, Badal is involved directly or indirectly,” he said.

Screenshot from the video statement of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, chief, terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice. Source: Youtube.

“Let it be Badal, Navjot, AAP or Channi. They all are playing politics for votes. They are playing with your sentiments. Therefore, the only way out is freedom. The Sikh pride was hurt when Golden Temple was attacked in 1984. One lakh Sikhs gave their lives for Khalistan. But these people like Captain, AAP, Channi etc., who are loyal to Tiranga, these people are doing politics are taking Punjab away from freedom,” he added.

Pannu claimed Referendum 2020 would happen in Punjab alongside Assembly elections. He said, “In the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Referendum voting will happen side-by-side. Before a new government gets formed in Punjab, we will ensure every house in Punjab knows about the referendum. There is only one way out, Azad Punjab.”

Pannu has been making provocative statements to lure the youth of Punjab towards the Khalistan movement. He has been organizing voting for the referendum in the UK and other countries. According to his statements released in the past, SFJ would hold a referendum in Punjab at the time when Assembly elections would be taking place in 2022.