Monday, January 10, 2022
SC Lawyers get threatening calls from Khalistani organisation Sikhs For Justice: Here is what it said

"The message is from Sikhs for Justice General Council from the USA and we take the responsibility for blocking Modi in Punjab," the message to Supreme Court lawyers said.

OpIndia Staff
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, SFJ leader
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, image via Twitter
54

Hours after it was reported that Supreme Court lawyers were getting threatening calls from Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice, a transcript of the threat call has emerged. A social media user Priyang Pandey tweeted the details of a number registered in the UK, from which many lawyers got threat calls from the SFJ earlier in the day.

From what can be heard, it is a pre-recorded message of a man saying, “You were quiet at call given for the death of the Sikh farmers. If you help Modi today, this will be the most disgraceful act that would be committed by you. The message is from Sikhs for Justice General Council from the USA and we take the responsibility for blocking Modi in Punjab”. Lawyers had said they were threatened with such calls from the SFJ with a warning to lawyers against attending the SC hearing.

Sikhs for Justice a Khalistani Terror Organisation, which is banned in India had earlier taken responsibility for the Republic Day riots which took place on the Red Fort on 26th January 2021. The SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had also earlier shared a video where he was seen boasting about stopping PM Modi’s convoy and ‘forcing him to go back’ in Punjab.

 

