Hours after it was reported that Supreme Court lawyers were getting threatening calls from Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice, a transcript of the threat call has emerged. A social media user Priyang Pandey tweeted the details of a number registered in the UK, from which many lawyers got threat calls from the SFJ earlier in the day.

Many Journalists & SC AoRs got a call from a UK number of an organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’ taking responsibility of blocking @PMOIndia in Punjab



Now its clear that @INCIndia govt of Punjab & entire INC leadership is working at the behest of Khalistanis#BharatStandsWithModi pic.twitter.com/FWRtNoTrkO — Priyang Pandey (@priyangpandey) January 10, 2022

From what can be heard, it is a pre-recorded message of a man saying, “You were quiet at call given for the death of the Sikh farmers. If you help Modi today, this will be the most disgraceful act that would be committed by you. The message is from Sikhs for Justice General Council from the USA and we take the responsibility for blocking Modi in Punjab”. Lawyers had said they were threatened with such calls from the SFJ with a warning to lawyers against attending the SC hearing.

Sikhs for Justice a Khalistani Terror Organisation, which is banned in India had earlier taken responsibility for the Republic Day riots which took place on the Red Fort on 26th January 2021. The SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had also earlier shared a video where he was seen boasting about stopping PM Modi’s convoy and ‘forcing him to go back’ in Punjab.