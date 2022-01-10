SheThePeople is an Indian digital media website purporting itself to be a champion of women empowerment. On its website, the organisation says that it is India’s first women’s channel inspired by real stories and seeks to change the discourse on, about and for women. It provides a platform to women from various walks of life who shatter the glass ceiling in every sphere of life.

However, the reality is in stark contrast to what the organisation would want to have us believe. On the surface, it does appear to promote the cause of women, but that affirmation appears to be rather symbolic and selective, something which got exposed after actor Siddharth was found making crass sexual innuendos at Saina Nehwal following his disagreement with the Badminton champion.

For years now, SheThePeople hailed actor Siddharth as someone who is passionately working towards empowering women and fighting decades-old prejudices against them. He was listed by the media website among the list of Bollywood icons who are “true feminist icons” for the year 2019. It has also routinely engaged with the actor on issues plaguing women, including on how cinema has played a part in glorifying incidents of stalking.

This is a tweet of appreciation for @SheThePeople. It truly takes conviction & courage to promote someone as a feminist icon & then do an ostrich when he turns out to be anything but. pic.twitter.com/1mmc6nqCNU — Abhijeet Tripathi (@AbhiNationalist) January 10, 2022

It cited sporadic instances when Siddharth castigated the film industry for their brazen glorification of stalking and when he slammed advertisements that objectified women for declaring him as a “feminist icon”, fighting the social evils faced by women on a daily basis.

Actor Siddharth hurls crass sexual comments at Badminton champion Saina Nehwal

But, actor Siddharth turns out to be anything but a “feminist icon”, especially in the light of the recent remarks made by him against ace Badmintonist Saina Nehwal. On January 6, Tamil actor Siddharth attacked ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal with a crass, sexually derogatory comment. He said, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

In her tweet, Saina had condemned the security lapse in Punjab during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur.

‘Cock’ is a slang used for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth was trying to insult Saina in a crass, sexual manner.

The crass sexual comment against one of India’s most prominent and successful women came soon after the same actor pretended to be concerned about issues of women safety and posed as a conscientious feminist.

As outrage over his comment swelled and NCW was asked to take cognisance of his tweets, Siddharth brazened out his remarks, stating that his “cock” reference was not meant to disrespect anyone and there was no insinuation in it.

“Cock and bull,” he said. “That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading,” he tweeted.

Apparently, this is not the first time that Siddharth has been in news for his cheap antics. Earlier in October 2021, Siddharth shared a veiled tweet targeted at actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha’s divorce from Naga Chaitanya was on the news and the actor, who was once rumoured to be dating the actress, had shared a tweet saying “cheaters never prosper.”

The tweet received wide criticism, not just from Samantha’s fans but many others, who reminded the actor that it is not in good taste. He had later clarified that his tweet was not about Samantha, but rather a general comment.

The hypocrisy of SheThePeople in turning a blind eye to Siddharth’s sexist remarks

Nevertheless, SheThePeople did not issue any comment or distanced themselves from the actor. Now, the actor is found making sexual innuendos against the Badminton superstar and yet the media website that fashions itself as a crusader fighting for the empowerment of women, did not bother to condemn the actor for his remarks. Instead, they have ignored the controversy, pretending that Siddharth did not make those comments and that the outrage surrounding his remarks would die a natural death over the course of time.

This, in a nutshell, is how the liberal ecosystem operates. While they sermonise others on having strong moral principles and preen themselves on following higher standards of ideals, their own when one of their own is caught violating those principles and indulging in deplorable behaviour, they pretend as if nothing happened and that they are not obligated to issue either clarification or condemnation.