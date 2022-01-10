The Supreme Court directed on Monday to appoint an independent panel to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab. The panel will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. The top court, while hearing a plea on the subject, told both the Centre and the Punjab governments that their investigations into the matter should be halted.

The court further proposed that the independent panel should incorporate the DGP Chandigarh, the IG National Investigation Agency, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Courts, and the ADGP (security) of Punjab.

Earlier today, a Supreme Court bench led by CJI Ramana began hearing a petition seeking a court-monitored investigation into an episode involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach during his visit to Ferozepur in Punjab. A three-judge panel chaired by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and comprised of Justice Surya Kanta and Justice Hima Kohli heard the plea made by the “Lawyers’ Voice” organisation.

CJI: Mr Mehta, And Adv General, we are thinking.. one retired SC Judge will head the committee, members will be same as we indicated- DGP Chandigarh, IG NIA & Registrar General & Addtl DG Intelligence Bureau. #PMSecurityLapse #SupremeCourt — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 10, 2022

On Friday, the Supreme Court had instructed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to “protect and preserve” records pertaining to the prime minister’s travel to Punjab when there was a major security breach.

Following notification that the Centre had issued show-cause notices to Punjab authorities, the Supreme Court informed the Centre that the notices issued to Punjab officials were self-contradictory. The court went on to say that by forming the Committee, the Centre is attempting to determine whether there was a violation of the SPG Act while also holding the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General responsible.

“There is a security breach and the Punjab government has admitted as well. The question is if an inquiry is held, what will be its scope. If you want to take disciplinary action against officers what remains for this court to look into?” the Court asked.

During the hearing on Monday, senior counsel DS Patwalia, the Punjab government’s Advocate General, informed the Supreme Court that the documents had been reviewed by the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, arguing for the Centre, said the Supreme Court that show-cause letters were given to the DG and the Punjab Chief Secretary before the Committee’s activities were suspended. The appointed committee had no hearings, he said.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for petitioner Lawyers’ Voice, told the Supreme Court on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab is a matter under the Special Protection Groups (SPG) Act, not only a law-and-order issue.

The breach of PM’s security, according to the petition, was a deliberate failure on the side of the state authorities. It has urged the Supreme Court to take stringent action against the Punjab government’s “erring” officials. The PIL also raised concerns about why and how private individuals were granted access to PM Modi’s route.

On January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stalled for about 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab owing to farmers blocking the flyover. A huge security breach occurred when private automobiles were spotted approaching the cavalcade. According to the MHA, the Punjab government failed to deploy adequate security to ensure the safety of any road traffic. The Punjab Police had reportedly directed the protesters towards the flyover where the PM’s convoy was about to pass.