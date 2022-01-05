Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has denied permission for Pongal related cultural functions and gatherings across the state. “All government and private events for ‘Pongal’ harvest celebration and related cultural shows would be postponed”, announced the CM. CM Stalin has also denied permission to devotees in places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Tamil Nadu govt has said that Pongal festivities and cultural festivals in colleges, rallies and religious gatherings will not be allowed.

The decision has been taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin with state health minister Ma Subramanian and other senior health officials. The government has also announced a night curfew starting Thursday to curb the rising number of COVID-19 spread. However, the state is to witness complete lockdown on Sundays with restaurants operating only for takeaways from 7 in the morning to 10 pm.

The neitizens unhappy with the decision to cancelling Pongal functions have questioned the government about imposing restrictions just ahead of the Hindu festival and not during Christmas or New Year. “Christmas was celebrated in full capacity, no?”, tweeted one of the furious users. Meanwhile, another user indicated that the Tamil Nadu government had done this deliberately now, after allowing the state to celebrate New year and Christmas.

Pongal is the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu that falls usually in the month of January. The uniqueness of the festival reminds of the importance of natural resources, especially when the entire world is battling the environmental change. During the festival, people reject old belongings and welcome new stuff.

While the state has cancelled all government and private events for ‘Pongal’ harvest celebration, Governor RN Ravi has said that the Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared to tackle the COVID and the Omicron variant and the challenges it poses. The state of Tamil Nadu has seen the sharpest rise in COVID-19 infections with 2731 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. On the status of the Omicron variant, the state has 121 cases with 105 people being discharged, leaving 13 active cases.