The third wave of COVID-19 has hit Delhi as it expects to report around 10,000 COVID-19 infections today. With this, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has instructed private hospitals in Delhi to increase the number of reserved beds for COVID-19 patients to 40 per cent of their current capacity. Jain also has expressed concerns over the shortage of beds in government hospitals. According to the reports, 531 patients have been admitted to the government hospital in Delhi in the last 24 hours, out of which 482 are COVID-19 cases.

“The positive rate in Delhi has also been on a constant rise and that indicates the commencement of the third wave of COVID-19 in India”, Jain added. Warning Delhi residents, he further said that although symptoms of the highly infectious variant Omicron seem to be mild, all COVID- related protocols must be adhered to.

Delhi is likely to report around 10,000 COVID infections today, with the daily positivity rate rising to nearly 10%. The third wave of COVID-19 has set in: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/czhj4rvniT — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority meanwhile has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge. “All the government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home and 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home”, informed Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All govt officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia https://t.co/AhRHujg6BF pic.twitter.com/PM47VVE5kG — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

This is a day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Twitter that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. To note, CM Kejriwal had campaigned for his party in poll-bound states like Goa and Punjab and had travelled to more than 11 places in the last 15 days. He had also attended 4 public rallies in 3 states and had visited a temple in Amritsar last week. During his travel and campaign, the AAP supremo is said to have come in contact with thousands of people who are at the risk of getting affected.

The national capital has recorded 5,481 COVID cases and three related deaths yesterday after the government announced fresh curbs. The state has almost 15000 active cases of COVID-19, the fourth-highest in the country after Maharashtra, West Bengal and Kerala. Testing has been increased and around 90,000 tests have been conducted today.