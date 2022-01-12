A Congress leader who was shot months after she had shown a black flag during PM Modi’s rally in Sultanpur, had got herself shot to raise her status in the party, police have revealed. Probing the incident on January 3 when Congress leader Rita Yadav was shot at her leg by unidentified persons, police informed today that she herself was behind the conspiracy. Reportedly, Rita Yadav got herself shot to come to prominence so that she can get a ticket for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The Police have arrested Rita Yadav for the conspiracy and sent her to jail. Along with her, her associates including driver Md. Mustakim and one Dharmendra Yadav also have been arrested for participating in the conspiracy.

On January 3rd, Rita Yadav had complained that she was shot by some people in the evening. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, and after regaining consciousness, she had said that when she had gone to got some posters and banners made, three people stopped her vehicle by overtaking it and started abusing her. Reacting to this, she got out the car and slapped one of them. But after that, they shot at her and escaped.

The Congress party had used this allegation to target the BJP in the poll-bound state. Sharing a photograph of the three-man physically manhandling Rita Yadav, UP Congress had alleged on Twitter that the ‘Goondaraj’ in UP is harbouring such goons who pull saree of women and shoot them.

Targeting Smriti Irani, UP Congress had tried to imply that Rita Yadav was shot because she had shown a black flag to the PM.

However, the probe by police has now revealed that the ‘goons’ who shot the Congress leader are her associates only, and they did it on her instructions. Lambhua CO Satish Chandra Shukla informed that after investigating the case minutely and talking to people, they learnt that Rita Yadav had planned this attack on her to raise her political status in the party, so that she is given a ticket in the assembly polls.

The police official informed that Rita Yadav gave different statements on different occasion, raising suspicion about the incident. The police also found it suspicious that she was shot legs, as only cops target the legs of criminals to catch them alive.

Accordingly, the police picked up her driver Md. Mustakim and questioned him, who finally revealed the conspiracy.

On 17 November, during the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway by PM Modi, Rita Yadav had tried to get publicity by waving a black flag and chanting ‘Narendra Modi murdabad’ slogan. She was taken way by the cops after she was sloganeering at the rally venue in Sultanpur.