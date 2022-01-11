33 year old Wasim Hazaratsab Mullah of Karnataka set the Canara Bank branch in Haveri on fire after it rejected the loan application of the accused. The Kaginele police on Tuesday arrested him and a case has been registered at Kaginele police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of IPC.

"The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of IPC," say police

It is reported that Mulla is a resident of Rattihalli town in Haveri district of Karnataka. He had submitted an application to secure a loan from the Canara Bank branch located at Hedugonda village within the jurisdiction of Kaginele police. The bank is said to have rejected his application due to the low CIBIL score.

Upset over the rejection of loan application, Mulla reached the bank’s branch late on Saturday night and broke open a window and spilt petrol inside the bank’s office. He then set the office on fire. The police and the fire authorities were informed about the incident by a few passersby.

According to the police, the fire at the bank has caused damage worth Rs 12 lakh including computers, fans, lights, passbook printer, cash counting machine, documents, CCTVs, and cash counters, which were all destroyed.