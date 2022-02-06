Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday 6th February 2022 has declared that it is postponing the manifesto declaration for the UP elections as a mark of respect for Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday in the morning. Lata Mangeshkar was awarded Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the nation. BJP’s manifesto called ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ was scheduled to be released by Amit Shah on Sunday.

BJP is likely to include in its manifesto issues like nationalism, development, good governance, and development of dharmik cities like Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya. BJP leaders including Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM KP Maurya, BJP state unit head Swatantra Dev Singh paid tributes to Lata Mangeshkar observing a two-minute silence.

Swatantra Dev Singh said “Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Soul like her takes birth once in centuries. The release of the BJP manifesto scheduled for Sunday for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 has been postponed. The next date will be announced soon.”

BJP had appealed to people for giving suggestions for drafting the manifesto. The people had responded to the appeal and the BJP is likely to include many of the suggestions in the manifesto. In the election campaigns, BJP leaders are claiming that the BJP government in the state has fulfilled most of the promises made in the election manifesto of 2017.

Samajwadi Party has already promised the state’s people that if elected to power, it will give 300 units of free electricity. BJP may likely bring something in its manifesto which would be a response to this move by SP. There is also a possibility that the BJP may make big promises to the farmers in the state, especially the sugarcane farmers.

Election in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases. The dates of voting in various parts of the state are February 10, 14,20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on 10th March 2022.