17-year old Indian youth Miram Taron, a native of Arunachal Pradesh who was abducted by the Chines army (People’s Liberation Army – PLA) has recently returned back to home. He has now revealed that when he was in abduction, the Chinese army had tortured him. The PLA had beaten him up and had given electric shocks when he was in PLA’s abduction, said Taron.

Miram Taron had gone missing on 18th January 2022 when he was hunting in the jungles. He was then abducted by the Chinese PLA and returned back to India on 27th January 2022.

According to a report by India Today, Miram Toran has said “I was captured and tied up. Later, I was handcuffed and my head was covered with a cloth. I was then taken to a Chinese army camp.” Miram Toran informed that he was also beaten up by the Chinese army men. He further said “They tied up my hands and took me deep into the jungle. On the first day, they tortured me; gave me electric shocks.”

He also added that this was limited up to the very first day of his abduction. He said “But that was it. They did not torture me from the second day. I was given food and water.”

Miram Taron’s father Opang, aged 49, is a farmer. After Miram Taron returned home Opang had said “My son was trying to flee from the spot and scratched a few soldiers who were trying to grab him. One of those soldiers kicked my son several times. If that was not all, Chinese soldiers took him to a PLA camp and questioned him in Tibetan, which he failed to understand.”

He further informed “My son tried to communicate in Hindi and Adi, which is our mother tongue. The Chinese didn’t understand what he was saying and continued to question him in Tibetan. Since he failed to understand them, they got upset. Later, they gave him electric shocks.”

On his return to his native village Tuting (Zido), Miram Toran was welcomed by the villagers and the Indian army. BJP MP Tapir Gao had also thanked the Indian government and the Indian army for responding so quickly to the issue which he had also raised through his tweets.

When the news of the PLA had tortured Miram Toran came out, Tapir Gao said, as reported by ANI, that this is a very serious matter. He said “I’ve received news that Miram Taron (who was handed over to India by PLA on Jan 27 days after he went missing) was beaten up&given electric shocks by PLA. This is a serious matter. I urge Govt to raise this issue with the authorities concerned.”

On 18th January 2022, when hunting in jungles, he had gone missing. On 19th January 2022, Arunachal Pradesh MP and BJP leader Tapir Gao had said that the Chinese army had abducted the Indian youth. On January 20th, the Indian Army had said that it has contacted its Chinese counterparts to seek information about the missing teenager. On 23rd January, the PLA had informed the Indian army that Miram Taron is found and then on 27th January, they handed him over to India.