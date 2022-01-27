Thursday, January 27, 2022
Updated:

Chinese military hands over missing 19-year-old Arunachal boy Miram Taron to Indian Army

Miram Taron had gone missing from Arunachal Pradesh on January 18 and later PLA had confirmed that they had found him inside Chinese territory

OpIndia Staff
On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) handed over 19-year-old boy Miram Taron to the Indian Army, who had gone missing after crossing the LAC at Arunachal Pradesh. Confirming the return of the young boy, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the procedures and Miram’s medical examination were being taken care of.

Kiren Rijiju informed that Miram Taron was handed over to the Indian Army by PLA soldiers at the WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today.

This is exactly a day after the Indian Army had exchanged hotline discussions with the Chinese PLA on the matter on Republic Day. The PLA had responded positively and indicated that they would repatriate Toran to India at the suggested place of release after completing necessary formalities.

On January 18, Miram Taron of Siang had gone missing from the state of Arunachal Pradesh after he was allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military. Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, had informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, state MP Tapir Gao had said.

While there were reports of alleged abduction by China, the Chinese PLA denied the allegations and later confirmed that a missing boy was found on their side of the border.

After the course of action initiated by the Indian Army, the Chinese side on January 20 sought details of Miram Taron to confirm the identity and later agreed to evacuate him back to India. The Indian and Chinese armies yesterday had finalized the time and place for Taron’s repatriation.

It is worth noting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had cornered the government over Taron’s disappearance. Tweeting in Hindi he had said, “Just days ahead of Republic day the Chinese have abducted an Indian citizen, we are with the family of Miram Taron, and we will not lose hope and will not accept defeat. But Prime Minister’s silence is his statement that it does not bother him”.

 

