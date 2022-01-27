On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) handed over 19-year-old boy Miram Taron to the Indian Army, who had gone missing after crossing the LAC at Arunachal Pradesh. Confirming the return of the young boy, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the procedures and Miram’s medical examination were being taken care of.

The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination. https://t.co/xErrEnix2h — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 27, 2022

Kiren Rijiju informed that Miram Taron was handed over to the Indian Army by PLA soldiers at the WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today.

This is exactly a day after the Indian Army had exchanged hotline discussions with the Chinese PLA on the matter on Republic Day. The PLA had responded positively and indicated that they would repatriate Toran to India at the suggested place of release after completing necessary formalities.

I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back home 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FyiaM4wfQk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 27, 2022

On January 18, Miram Taron of Siang had gone missing from the state of Arunachal Pradesh after he was allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military. Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, had informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, state MP Tapir Gao had said.

Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side. https://t.co/CX7pu2jIRV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 26, 2022

While there were reports of alleged abduction by China, the Chinese PLA denied the allegations and later confirmed that a missing boy was found on their side of the border.

After the course of action initiated by the Indian Army, the Chinese side on January 20 sought details of Miram Taron to confirm the identity and later agreed to evacuate him back to India. The Indian and Chinese armies yesterday had finalized the time and place for Taron’s repatriation.

It is worth noting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had cornered the government over Taron’s disappearance. Tweeting in Hindi he had said, “Just days ahead of Republic day the Chinese have abducted an Indian citizen, we are with the family of Miram Taron, and we will not lose hope and will not accept defeat. But Prime Minister’s silence is his statement that it does not bother him”.