Facebook, on Wednesday, has removed a page ‘Convoy to DC’ of truck drivers opposing vaccine rules in the USA. The truckers have slammed this step of Facebook as censorship at its finest. The truck drivers’ “Freedom Convoy” was planned from California to Washington DC. This was being done after being inspired by the Canadian truckers who had recently taken their convoy opposing the vaccine mandates.

The group of protesting truckers had made a Facebook page named “Convoy to DC 2022”. Facebook has removed this page on Wednesday for violating policies around QAnon. In October 2020, Facebook had labeled QAnon a “violence-inducing conspiracy network” and announced group pages and admins tied to QAnon will be removed.

According to a report by Fox News, the Facebook account of Jeremy Johnson, who had created this page, has also been removed. He has now contacted a lawyer to figure out his next move. Reacting to this, Johnson said, “They like to silence people that speak the truth.”

Brian Brase who had helped in organizing this protest has said “I was troubled by the alleged censorship without further clarification from Facebook’s parent company Meta. I have to laugh about that. They actually had offered the administrators to remove content and then request to review again. They didn’t even give that option.”

Mike Landis, one of the protesting truckers has said “The protest has been a long time coming and the Americans are fatigued by ongoing government overreach in the form of pandemic-related mandates.” He further told Fox News “The presence of that amount of people that show that they are unhappy with what’s going on is a good way to hopefully get their attention.”

The American truckers want immediate end to vaccine mandates and hence were planning the truck protests. They are currently looking at March 1 as the tentative date for protests.