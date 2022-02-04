Protesters in Canada are reportedly preparing to stay in Ottawa for the long term, erecting permanent structures and stockpiling fuel and food. According to reports, truckers protesting in Canada against vaccine mandates are constructing wooden shelters and planning to stay for an extended period of time.

This move is akin to the farmers’ protests that lasted over a year on the outskirts of New Delhi. Several farm unions organized a protest against laws passed by parliament that would allow private participation and investment in the agricultural sector.

On Thursday afternoon, CTV News reporters visited Confederation Park and found protestors erecting a wooden structure that has been dubbed a shared kitchen on social media. Hundreds of fuel canisters and propane tanks were stacked in a gated area. Since last week, vehicles and campers have been parked in Confederation Park.

Annie Bergeron-Olive, a CTV News reporter, wrote on Twitter, “Protesters at Confederation Park, right across from City Hall and beside the NAC and Rideaul Canal, appear to be building some type of wooden structure. They’ve also collected a stockpile of propane tanks and diesel fuel. @CTVNews”

The National Capital Commission (NCC) issued a statement on Twitter, replying to photos posted by CTV News reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver. “The NCC is aware of this situation. We are working with @OttawaPolice to seek assistance on securing the site. We can confirm that the canisters have been removed from the site.” wrote NCC on Twitter.

However, another journalist with CTV reported that no action was taken and the structures along with canisters still existed at the same location.

This is not true.



I am at Confederation Park right now and all the propane and fuel we got video of earlier is still here.



As per the latest reports, Canadian PM Trudeau has announced that as of now, he is not considering bringing in the troops to disperse the truckers.

The Truckers’ “Freedom Convoy“

A convoy of 2700 trucks arrived in Ottawa last Saturday to protest Justin Trudeau’s ‘undemocratic’ Covid-19 policies, which include forced vaccination for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The ‘Freedom convoy,’ as it is known, has gathered support from all levels of Canadian society.

Truckers poured into the Canadian capital from all sides, blocking a major thoroughfare near the Canadian Parliament. Protests occurred in the western part of the nation after the government imposed a 14-day obligatory home quarantine for unvaccinated truckers who had crossed the US-Canada border. They have gotten backing from conservative groups and opponents of Trudeau, and the protests have swiftly spread across Canada.