A day after national-award-winning director Vivek Agnihotri alleged that the Anupama Chopra was trying to ‘sabotage’ his recent movie – The Kashmir Files, he released a Youtube exposing the self-proclaimed movie critic’s inherent prejudice against his films.

On Thursday, Vivek Agnihotri released a video on Youtube accusing that there is a concerted campaign being carried out against his movies by movie critic Anupama Chopra and her organisation – “Film Companion”.

In his video, the national-award-winning director said that the bigwigs of the Bollywood industry control the media establishment, and it is not easy today just to rely on social media platforms to promote creative movies.

Naming certain production houses and producers, including Anupama Chopra’s husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vivek Agnihotri pointed out that these entities have become the establishments of the Bollywood that set the rules and decide on the success of the individuals who enter the industry.

“Only those people who bend before this establishment will survive in the industry. Vivek Agnihotri never bows down to this establishment, never will do. Hence, I have been made to pay a price,” said the director in his video.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri had tweeted that Film Companion head Anupama Chopra was playing ‘dirty tricks’ in the background to target his movie. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced that he would soon expose the tricks of the trade used by Anupama and her team.

In a tweet, Vivek Agnihotri asked Anupama, calling her Shoorpankha, “If you have any guts, sabotage ‘The Kashmir Files’ openly. Please stop playing dirty tricks from the background. Your only qualification is that you are married to a Producer who, despite being a KP (Kashmiri Pandit), stabbed KPs in their back.”

In his latest expose, the Bollywood director said that micro-blogging site Twitter recommended him one of the tweets of Film Companion that promoted Deepika Padukone-starrer movie Gehraiyaan. According to Vivek, Anupama Chopra’s organisation has aggressively marketed the movie even after the movie flopped at the box office. The Karan Johar-produced movie has been rejected by the viewers and has also been declared a massive flop.

On the contrary, Vivek Agnihotri noted that Film Companion has not reviewed or tweeted the trailer of his upcoming movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. Instead, Agnihotri pointed out that Film Companion has tried to carry out negative propaganda against his film by referring to his last movie, ‘The Tashkent Files’.

In the video, Agnihotri also showed how Anupama Chopra’s Film Companion had called his last movie ‘The Tashkent Files’ as a “second-hand history lesson in a third rate politics”. Film Companion has not even written a single review on the upcoming movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, Vivek Agnihotri noted in the video.

“Such an act can be done by an insane person, a sold-out, or a devil-minded person,” the national-award-winning director lambasted Anupama Chopra for her deep hatred for his films.

Vivek Agnihotri also remembered how the movie ‘Shikara’, produced by Anupama Chopra’s husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra, received a low rating on IMDB. He said that Shikara had got just 3.9 ratings on IMDB, while his movie The Taskent Files had secured 7.9 ratings on the review platform, more than two times of Chopra’s movie.

Shikara, a propaganda movie on Kashmiri Pandits produced by Chopra, had received backlash for whitewashing the crimes of Islamists in Kashmir, who had carried out the genocide of Hindus residing in the valley.

It is important to note that several Kashmiri Hindus had vociferously alleged that the movie did not do justice to the Kashmiri Hindu cause and watered down the genocide of the Hindus to appease the Islamic agenda. Kashmiri Pandit had disowned the film entirely as they had felt it was fabricated and devoid of facts.

The director also exposed Anupama Chopra, stating that she promoted her husband’s movie despite a conflict of interest. He also questioned the integrity of Anupama Chopra by challenging her to watch and review his upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ has stormed the Internet after its trailer dropped on Monday. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar and Mrinal Kulkarni in lead roles and is set to release in the cinemas on March 11, 2021.