The Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested Maulvi Mohammed Hasan and 8 of his relatives for gang-raping two minor girls and recording the crime inside their madarsa. The criminals had used the videos of the heinous crime to blackmail the families of the victims and had demanded Rs 10 lakhs.

They had then published the video on social media after the families failed to pay the amount.

The matter came to light when the father of one of the victim girls came across the video of the little ones getting raped. The video had gone viral over social media by the time he reached Gurugram Police station and registered a complaint.

According to the reports, the criminals identified are Maulvi Mohammad Hasan, Jahulhak, Fakhruddin, Mustak, Yunus, Mustafa, Taiyab and Waris. The father informed the Police that the men had demanded Rs 10 lakhs to delete the video. They published the video on social media as he could arrange only Rs 6 lakhs.

The incident took place at a madarsa in Punhana, Gurugram.

The Police were further informed that the girls used to go to the madarsa for Islamic study. Maulvi Mohammed Hasan’s relatives named Taiyab and Waris also often used to visit the madarsa. They kept eye on the girls for a long time and eventually bribed Maulvi to let them sexually assault the minor girls.

Taiyab and Waris then approached the minor girls and had raped them several times. They also recorded the video of the assault and continued to physically abuse the girls by threatening them to make the video viral.

Maulvi Mohammad Hasan, Jahulhak, Fakhruddin, Mustak, Yunus and Mustafa then warned Taiyab and Waris of the risk involved in keeping the video with them. They deceitfully obtained the video and threatened the family of the girls for Rs 10 lakhs.

The Police has charged the criminals under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC) and has assured to take strict action against those involved in the crime. The investigations are underway.