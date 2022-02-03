Former Vice President of India Hamid Ansari is being heavily criticized for his remarks during an online event organized by Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC). During an interview with Citti, one of India’s top diplomats, Ambassador Deepak Vohra, said Ansari is under investigation for his connections to terrorist-linked organizations and anti-India forces.

Intelligence agencies warned GoI about Ansari’s pro-Islamism priorities, says Vohra

Vohra said that when Ansari was Vice President, several intelligence agencies had warned the then-government of India that his priorities and preferences were not pro-India but pro-Islamism. He said, “He seems to have greater loyalty to our neighbours which is at the moment in terrible conditions than he did to his own country, and he took the oath to uphold whatever knowledge that came to him during his capacity as Vice President and earlier as Ambassador.”

He further talked about how Ansari betrayed India’s intelligence officers in Iran, and when their family members begged him to intervene to get them released, he declined to act. He said, “So when he pilloried India on a terrorist-linked virtual platform, it is quite clear that he has connections that are now being probed, and I hope as soon as the results of this investigation come out, I hope that Shri Ansari will get his justice served.”

When asked if Ansari’s actions can qualify for treason or even sedation, Vohra said India does not have a system to dismiss a serving official. Ansari was India’s No 2 citizen for ten years, and “We remove the person we suspect of not being totally loyal to India. We might even persecute or prosecute him at a later stage. But we have never actually dismissed a serving official, a serving leader of that category.”

‘Ansari’s loyalty towards his religion exceeded his loyalty to the country.’

He added, “I am told that his closest aides when he was vice president were people from the minority communities. That is his choice. He could decide who he wanted to have work for him, but the message he was giving across and all of us knew this particularly of us in the foreign services that for him his loyalty to his religion far exceeded to his loyalty to his country.”

Vohra was Ansari’s colleague in the Indian Foreign Service and served together in the national capital but never on assignments overseas. He said, “Ansari belongs to the category of trustbusters. He might hate the democratically elected Prime Minister of India. Why does he despise the people of India and insult the Indian renaissance.”

He mentioned IACR gets funds from dubious sources and has been linked to Pakistan’s Intelligence Agency (ISI) buy the Tripura government by the affidavit submitted by the Tripura government in the Supreme Court about recent communal violence. “By participating in this, you have demolished your status and damaged the Muslim community in India,” he added.

Vohra said Ansari was aware his participation in the event would cause controversy. He said, “Shri Ansari knew his participation would be controversial. He was urged by several, including in the Indian Foreign Service, to reconsider his decision. He did not. Someone even commented that not making it to the top spot in India caused him immense heartburn.”

Vohra said the track record of the organizers is well known. They gave a platform to Ansari to abuse the Indian government. He further pointed out the fact that When Ansari was venting out in IACR’s event, doctors at a super speciality hospital in New Delhi saved the life of a 12-year-old Iraqi boy who was born with a congenital defect resulting in abnormal growth of kidneys and ureters. He said, “No one asked this boy he is an Iraqi. His name is Ali. About his religion. This is the strength of India which Ansari does not seem to understand,” he said.