Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Karnataka Police say complaint against Rana Ayyub for calling Hindu students terrorists being looked into after Hindu IT Cell complains about delay

Responding to the allegations, the Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said they have received the complaint and added that he had asked the officials to take appropriate action after verifying the complaint.

OpIndia Staff
Islamic troll Rana Ayyub
On Tuesday, the Hindu activist group Hindu IT Cell alleged that the Karnataka police were refusing to register a complaint against Islamic troll Rana Ayyub for calling students at Udupi college protesting with Saffron flags as terrorists.

In a tweet, the Hindu IT Cell had shared their grievance against the police officials, alleging that they had made one of the volunteers of the organisation wait for 36 hours before accepting the complaint against Rana Ayyub. The activist group had alleged that the Dharwad police had refused even to register the FIR.

“Is this the power of your voters and the common man?” the Hindu IT Cell had tweeted.

Hindu IT Cell had filed a complaint against radical Islamic troll Rana Ayyub for referring to students at Udupi college protesting against the Muslim girl students demanding to wear burqa and hijab in classrooms. A few Muslim sections, backed by radical Islamic organisations, have been protesting in Karnataka by insisting that they would be wearing hijab and not follow the existing uniform rules inside schools and colleges.

In an interview with the BBC, Rana Ayyub was clearly seen referring to Hindu students protesting against Burqa as vigilantes and terrorists. In an aggressive tone typical to her, she was seen ranting, “…Why suddenly has this group of young Hindu vigilantes – Hindu terrorists for that matter who are hosting saffron flags in an educational complex in Karnataka?”

She was seen questioning, “Why are male students unfurling a saffron flag in an educational institution? What does that mean?”

After the inciting video made rounds on social media, the Hindu IT Cell had tried registering a complaint. However, they had alleged that the police were refusing to register the complaint.

Police Sub-inspector Sachin said the higher officials had asked them to verify the complaint, and the legal department is looking into it.

Earlier, a similar complaint had been registered by Ashutosh J Dubey, a practising lawyer at Bombay High Court, against Rana Ayyub at Greater Mumbai Police at Bandra.

The Washington Post columnist was in the news after the ED recently attached her assets after being accused of financial fraud worth Rs 1.77 crore in the name of Covid-19 donations. However, Rana brazened out after being exposed by resorting to her usual Hindupohobic rants.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

