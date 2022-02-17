Instagram influencer and plastic surgery addict Mary Magdalene has unveiled her latest Barbie look.

Posting an image that reveals her ravishing new looks, the 25-year-old social media star said that her “new face” looked like a “forest fairy elf”.

Following the successful operation, the model posted a photo of herself with her face swollen and bandaged on Instagram.

Over the years, Mary has undergone several surgeries, spending more than $A140,000 on extremely risky treatments to look more charming. Apparently, the influencer from Toronto, Canada, had her first cosmetic procedure at the age of 21. Her surgeries have included a brow lift, fat transfers, multiple nose and boob jobs, veneers, liposuction, butt injections and three Brazilian butt lifts.

Just recently, she had got implanted a 5,000 cc breast expander to enlarge her breasts.

She recently posted a picture of herself recovering from her latest procedure.

‘My top lip is still not f***ing moving at all from the surgery!” Mary had said in a short clip posted over the weekend. Despite that, a happy Mary had put out a post on Instagram saying, “it looks perfect”.

“It’s a very fake-looking Barbie nose which is exactly what I asked for, and so many surgeons said it was not possible for me to have this type of nose because of my three prior nose jobs,” she posted according to The Sun.

According to Mary, she is not yet done with her surgeries. She disclosed she would undergo more surgery to enhance her looks. She reportedly flew to Russia for the latest surgeries as she could not get the extreme operations done in the United States.

“Next week, I have my eyebrow transplant, jaw and lips booked, then my face will be complete,” Mary said in one of her posts.

Last year, in what could be an unfortunate incident, the world could have lost Mary after she almost died during a procedure on her vagina.

“The most unusual operation I had was very recently, on my vagina,” Mary explained, adding, “I custom designed it, so I have the fattest in the world. I almost died during [the] procedure. “I had to get two blood transfusions.”