Days after Hindu boys wore saffron shawls in response to the Muslim girl students violating the uniform rules and regulations by wearing hijab, the girl students of the college took to the streets of Kundapur, Udupi by wearing saffron shawls.

The uniform regulations in educational institutions have taken a dangerous turn in Karnataka after a few Muslim students refused to follow the guidelines and insisted that they want to wear hijabs inside educational institutions.

In response, boy students had decided to wear the saffron shawls prompting the authorities to ban both outfits. However, the Muslim students have brazened it out to protest against the authorities outside, risking the future of several other students studying in the school.

On Saturday, in solidarity with their classmates, girl students also hit the streets by wearing saffron shawls to protest against the attempts of Muslim students to vilify the secular atmosphere in the college by deliberately violating the rules and regulations.

Several videos have now gone viral in which girl students adorning saffron shawls took a march to protest against hijabs. In addition, they chanted Jai Shri Ram slogans to show support to their fellow students who were not allowed to enter campus for wearing saffron shawls on Friday.

Hindu girl students today came to college in Kundapura, Karnataka wearing Saffron shawls to show protest against wearing Hijab in schools and colleges pic.twitter.com/NIAV3UFv6R — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) February 5, 2022

A Hindu student protesting said that they would also wear Saffron shawls if the authorities allowed Muslim students to wear Islamic attires of hijab or burqa. “There has to be only one rule on the uniform,” said the student.

Not just in Kundapura, Hindu students from various parts of the state have also joined students from coastal Karnataka. Videos have gone viral in which it was seen that many students from across the state are wearing saffron scarves around their necks to protest against Muslim girls continuing to wear Hijab to the college.

In the districts of Belgavi and Hassan, students were seen wearing saffron shawls.

#Hijab issue also rocks Yadwad First Grade Govt Degree College, Ramadurga in #Belagavi. Students wearing #Saffronshwals arrived at the campus. pic.twitter.com/jOLu9rdxJ3 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 5, 2022

Latest addition to #Hijab controversy. In former PM HD Deve Gowda’s home district #Hassan. Govt science college students donning #Saffronshawls demanded ban on #hijab. pic.twitter.com/bwEMI8Vkog — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 5, 2022

Similarly, in Chickamagalur, students also wore saffron shawls to protest against the Hijab controversy.

BJP general secretary CT Ravi’s home district #Chikkamagaluru also saw #Saffromshawls protest today at IDSG college. pic.twitter.com/VC99Nhj1fm — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has agreed to hear a plea arguing that Muslim women wearing Hijab should be permitted to attend classes. A Muslim student has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, asking for a direction to allow wearing a hijab in college, stating that it is her “Fundamental Right” granted under Article 14 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and “integral practise of Islam”.

The Karnataka government has stated that religious attires are not allowed inside campus and students will have to obey uniform rules. However, some Muslim students have been protesting outside the gates, demanding the right to wear hijabs. As usual, the so-called ‘secular-liberal’ politicians are supporting the Islamic regressive practice and have been stating that the schools and colleges should relax their rules for Islamic practises.