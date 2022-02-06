The Madras High Court has recently directed a Hindu petitioner to exhibit tolerance after he moved the court, complaining about the use of loudspeakers in a newly constructed church in Neduvilai in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

The petitioner, identified as one C Kishore, filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court wherein he challenged the permission given by the Kanyakumari District Collector to one Y Thangaraj to construct a Church. He complained that Thangaraj had been creating a ‘nuisance’ by conducting prayers through loudspeakers, both during the day and night. He had also alleged that the church had installed CCTV cameras pointing towards his house, and had urged the court to direct the removal of the loudspeakers and the concerned CCTV cameras.

The matter was heard by a Single Judge Bench of Justice CV Karthikeyan, who rejected the plea asking the petitioner to show tolerance as he is Hindu. The judge stated, “He (The petitioner) says that he is a Hindu. One of the basic tenants to be followed by every Hindu is tolerance. Tolerance must be his own community or religion and in particular, to also to every other religious practice.”

“The petitioner should learn to live with everybody else around him. This country takes the pride in unity in diversity. There cannot be diversity in unity. The petitioner should accept the group of people living across, and around with him and he should also accept that people of various faith and various caste, creed and religion and given rights under the constitution,” he added.

The Court emphasised, “The country is a secular country recognising practice of religion. The petitioner cannot make complaint against the same”. It noted that there was a temple in the same area as that of the Church. The Court asked the petitioner to uphold the ideal of ‘Unity in Diversity.’ Justice CV Karthikeyan said that the Kanyakumari District Collector analysed all aspects before granting permission for constructing the Church.

The Court dismissed the writ petition and asked the District Collector to make Y Thangaraj practice tolerance and respect. “I am confident that sense and sensibility would

prevail over pride and prejudice,” Justice CV Karthikeyan concluded.

However, the court also observed that the officials may advise the person who has built the Church to exercise restraint, adding that the use of loudspeakers may not be required for God to hear the prayers. “The District Collector, Kanyakumari District, may by himself/herself or through the Sub Collector, Padmanabhapuram have a meeting with the fourth respondent and impress upon the fifth respondent ( Y Thangaraj ) that it is only prudent to be restrained and it is not required that a prayer should put forth in loudspeakers for the God to hear,” the judge directed. “Let the prayers be conducted in a gentle manner”, the Court further said.