While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, where she describes herself as the ‘daughter of Uttar Pradesh’, in Punjab she is busy abusing the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. When Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was talking about evicting people from UP and Bihar out of Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was supporting the comment by the CM.

On February 15, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was, addressed a rally in Ropar, district Rupnagar, Punjab. During his address, Channi spread hate against the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Punjab and called for drawing them out of the state. Interestingly, while he was propagating hate against the people of UP and Bihar, Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary of Congress and in-charge of UP Congress, cheered and clapped on his statement.

Priyanka Gandhi, while applauding Channi, said, “Those who come from outside and teach you Punjabiyat, teach them what Punjabiyat is. Punjab is my in-law’s home state.” After that, Channi took the mic from Gandhi and addressed Gandhi as Punjab’s daughter-in-law. He said, “You all should come together. The bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi come here to live and rule the state, we will not allow them to enter.” Notably, ‘Bhaiye’ in Punjabi is a derogatory term popular among Punjabis for people of UP and Bihar.

Channi’s statement was applauded and cheered by Priyanka Gandhi and other attendees of the rally.

Punjab Assembly Elections

The assembly elections are scheduled for February 20 in Punjab. Voting will be held in a single phase. The results will be announced on March 10 with four other states that are Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.