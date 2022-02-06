Charanjit Singh Channi to Congress’ Chief Ministerial face for Punjab as ‘he is poor’, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced the Chief Minister name for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

He announced the name at a rally organised in Ludhiana. Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh were frontrunners for the post.

He claimed he spoke to Punjab people, candidates, the workers and youth of Punjab on who should be the chief minister candidate for Punjab. He claimed that all those wanted a poor chief minister, who ‘understands poor people’.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that because of that, the choice of Punjab CM face became easy. And hence, he chose Charanjit Singh Channi.

Speaking at the event in Ludhiana, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu made his final pitch that if given decision making power, he would finish the mafia and make people’s lives easier.

He also said that if he is not chosen, he will walk with a smile whoever Rahul Gandhi choses. When former Punjab CM and ex-Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh resigned over differences with Party leadership, an unknown face Charanjit Singh Channi was brought in as Punjab Chief Minister. Sidhu was very happy at his close aide being made the Chief Minister. However, later it seemed he felt he himself should be made the CM after the state elections being held soon.

After Rahul Gandhi made the announcement, however, Sidhu said he accepted the decision.

But now, it seems Sidhu will walk next to Channi with a smile, unless he ditches Congress ahead of elections for choosing Channi over him.