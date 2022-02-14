Punjab: BJP candidate from Ludhiana attacked ahead of PM Modi’s rally

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections was attacked while campaigning in Ludhiana. Reportedly, Sucha Ram Laddhar, the candidate from the Gill seat in the Ludhiana district, was hurt and brought to the Ludhiana civil hospital.

“We got info that during canvassing unknown persons attacked him. We’ll take his statement&investigate accordingly,” said HS Chhetra,ACP,Central pic.twitter.com/5Il154qtOK — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

As per reports, bricks were hurled at Laddhar’s vehicle due to which Laddhar sustained injuries. His car was also damaged in the incident.

According to Jatin, the personal assistant of the BJP candidate, they were returning from Kheri village in Ludhiana, Punjab, when several people began sloganeering, stopped their car, and attacked them. “We had gone for a meeting in Kheri village. Some people came and raised slogans against our party. When we were returning, they stopped our car and attacked us,” he stated.

“We learned that he was attacked by unknown people while canvassing”, said HS Chhetra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Central region. He informed that the police will take his statement and conduct an investigation in the matter.

Image: ANI

Mr. Laddhar, a 63-year-old retired bureaucrat, is running for the Gill Assembly constituency in Ludhiana in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. Earlier on February 13, he had joined an election rally in Ludhiana headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jalandhar today for an election rally. He is visiting Punjab for the first time since his security breach in Ferozepur. The Prime Minister will visit Jalandhar on February 14, Pathankot on February 16, and Abohar on February 17. On February 9, the Prime Minister had addressed virtual rallies in the districts of Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib.

As reported in the media, several farmer unions are again planning to protest against PM Modi during his rally. “We will hold protests on all the roads leading to rally sites in all these districts and show his cavalcade black flags,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU-Ugrahan has told to the Indian Express.