The Central Government has ordered the blocking of apps, websites and social media accounts having close links with banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Tuesday released a statement banning the foreign-based youtube channel ‘Punjab Politics TV’ linked with SFJ which is banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Government of India blocks Apps, Website and Social Media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV' which is linked to banned US-based organisation Sikhs For Justice.

The statement read that the ban on the YouTube channel was in consonance with the intelligence inputs which reported that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing state assembly elections. On February 18, thus, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules to block the digital media resources of ‘Punjab Politics TV’, the statement said.

The statement released by MIB read, “The contents of the blocked apps, websites and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order.” It was observed by the government that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to assert influence during the ongoing state assembly elections in India.

The statement issued by the MIB also enclosed screenshots of the Instagram page and YouTube channel belonging to the Punjab Politics TV which were blocked by the ministry.

In January, the Khalistani outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’ was found threatening lawyers attending Supreme Court hearing in the Prime Minister’s Security breach matter in Punjab and had also taken responsibility for the same. It was about time that the wings of separtist sentiments on Indian social media were clipped by the authorities.