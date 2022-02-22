On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two independent nations from Ukraine’s Donbas region. He also ordered the Russian Army to launch “peacekeeping operations into the area”.

Putin signed a decree recognizing the two nations, Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, in the presence of Russian-backed separatist leaders Denis Pushilin (DPR) and Leonid Pasechnik (LPR). They agreed on cooperation and friendship.

The Russian government, in an official statement, said, “The President of Russia and Head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik signed a Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Lugansk People’s Republic.”

In a television address, Putin said Ukraine was an integral part of the history of Russia, and eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian land. He said with confidence that the people of Russia would support his decision. While talking about the history as far back as the Ottoman empire, Putin said the recent eastward expansions of NATO did not go well with Russia.

He said, “I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago – to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic.” Notably, with the decision, Putin clearly ignored all the warnings of Western nations where they had said any such step would kill of peace negotiations and would trigger sanctions against Russia.

Though it is unclear how much force Russia is planning to dispatch to these two newly recognized nations in the decree, it was mentioned Russia now has the right to build military bases in Donetsk and Lugansk. There are around 1.5 lakh Russian troops available in the nation as per the US. Contrary to Western worries, Russia has categorically denied any plans to invade Ukraine but said it might use military-technical action unless Ukraine guarantees never to join NATO.

Emergency UN Security Council meeting

Following Putin’s announcement, the US and European nations convened an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council. However, as happens, Russia is currently the president of the UNSC and no significant decisions were taken, apart from some nations condemning Russia’s decision and some nations, including India, calling for resolution through diplomatic channels and not military conflict.

India issued an advisory on flights between India and Ukraine

Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory for the students and Indian nationals on flights between India and Ukraine. The advisory read, “In view of the continued high levels of tension and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organized.” It further added Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways and other operators in the region also have flights from Ukraine to India.

France and Germany expressed disappointment

During a telephonic conversation with President Putin, the President of France and the Federal Chancellor of Germany expressed disappointment over the recent developments in the region. However, as per the Russian government, they indicated readiness to continue contacts.

Britain calls Russia’s step’ breach of International Law’

In a statement, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, UK, said Russia’s recognition of two separate nations was a breach of International Law. In an official statement, Johnson told Ukrainian President Zelenskiy that the Russian invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days. “He told President Zelenskiy that the UK had already drawn up sanctions to target those complicit in the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and that those measures would come into force tomorrow. The Prime Minister also said he would explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine at the request of the Ukrainian government,” said PM’s office.

The US signed an order prohibiting trade with separated nations

President Joe Biden, United States, signed an executive order prohibiting trade and investment between the US and new nations recognized by Russia. The order would prohibit new investments by Americans irrespective of their locations. The order read, “The United States will not hesitate to use its authorities to target those supporting efforts to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This authority provides the United States with the flexibility to impose similar restrictions on any other regions of Ukraine as appropriate.”