Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday that TMC leader Sheikh Sufiyan, a Nandigram polling agent of CM Mamata Banerjee in the recent Assembly elections is to be blamed for the violence that erupted in the state after the Assembly elections last year. He warned that the Hindus in the state are in danger as the situation under Mamata Banerjee’s regime is worse than that in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ANI, Adhikari has told the news agency that TMC has created a “gas chamber for democracy” like atmosphere in West Bengal in order to “manipulate” the civic elections.

“We met the State Election Commission (SEC) in view of the post-poll violence orchestrated by the TMC, which has created a ‘gas chamber for democracy’ like situation in West Bengal. We advised the SEC to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state,” he said on his meeting with the SEC.

Situation in West Bengal is worse than in J and K, Hindus in danger: Suvendu Adhikari

According to Adhikari, over a lakh Hindus have fled the state as a result of post-election violence, and the situation in West Bengal is worse than in Jammu and Kashmir.

“TMC’s Sheikh Sufiyan is responsible for the post-poll violence, including atrocities committed against women. The situation in Bengal is worse than Jammu and Kashmir. Hindus are in danger. Over 1 lakh Hindus have left the state due to the post-poll violence. Intruders have entered, attempting to change the state’s demography,” he added.

It may be recalled that Sufiyan is accused in the murder case of BJP worker Debabrata Maity. Maity was attacked by ‘political opponents’ on May 3 i.e. a day after the West Bengal results were announced by a TMC mob at Chillogram in Nandigram and died on May 13.

“Shri Debabrata Maity was a Voter in my constituency #Nandigram. Was. I’m in disbelief even using the word. Is this the consequence of exercising one’s franchise? He was killed for the crime of using his Constitutional right to vote. Numbed beyond words at this senseless violence,” Adhikari had Tweeted while paying tribute to his party worker who had to give up his life for supporting BJP in Mamata Banerjee’s tyrannical regime.

A team from the National Human Rights Commission visited the Nandigram area on the orders of the Calcutta High Court and collected allegations against TMC workers and Sufiyan. On August 31, the CBI filed a murder charge against Maity, and three days later, the family’s statements were recorded. Sufiyan and two other people were later summoned to testify before the CBI.

CM Banerjee had lost the Nandigram seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari and then contested the Bhabanipur seat in a bypoll.

Suvendu Adhikari shares videos of the horrific atrocities unleashed by TMC goons after WB polls

Recently, while warning Uttar Pradesh voters not to fall Mamata Banerjee’s false rhetorics, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had shared videos of the horrific atrocities unleashed on BJP members and supporters by TMC goons after WB Assembly polls.

The BJP leader Tweeted on February 8: “I would like to remind the respectable people of UP, that, the lady on propaganda peddling tour preaching democratic values, has blood on her hands. Blood of 55 @BJP4Bengal karyakartas including WB Vidhan Sabha election candidate Manas Saha. History would depict her as a tyrant.”

Requesting voters of Uttar Pradesh not to get swayed by her “hollow words”, Suvendu Adhikari added: She unleashed such terror that lakhs of Bengali Hindus fled their homes. Those couldn’t, got beaten up. Many of them haven’t returned back yet out of fear. Their properties got looted or destroyed. Homes burnt. Women raped & molested. Please don’t get swayed by her hollow words.”

To back up his assertion, the BJP leader shared a few videos in a Tweet thread. He provided many recordings showing TMC goons, emboldened by their supremo Mamata Banerjee’s support, subjecting BJP workers and supporters to grave human rights violations following the 2021 West Bengal elections.