Shimon Hayut, the con man presented in Netflix’s new documentary “The Tinder Swindler,” has been removed from the dating app Tinder as per reports. The documentary, directed by Felicity Morris, was released on Netflix on February 2. Shimon Hayut, who swindled many women on the popular dating app Tinder, is the subject of the series.

Tinder confirmed in a statement to Variety on Friday that “we have conducted internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.

The users of the popular dating app can longer swipe right Shimon Hayut, also known as “Simon Leviev”, a common who poses as the billionaire son of a Russian-Israeli diamond magnate and lured multiple women by providing them with lavish gifts, flying them by private jet to luxury hotels around the world and expressing his love—then asking them to send him money, frequently telling them that his life was in grave peril from his “enemies”.

Describing him as “Prince of Diamonds”, Hayut asked women to take out their American Express credit cards and pestered them to increase their spending limits and borrow him cash that he never repaid.

Shimon is an Israeli convicted criminal. He met several women using dating apps, then set up credit and debt lines in their names, leaving them with the payments. He is accused of duping women into believing his identity was “Simon Leviev” and that he was the son of Israeli diamond magnate Lev Leviev before defrauding them for millions of dollars.

While Tinder has now banned him, he still has an Instagram account with over 200,000 followers, according to Variety. Hayut stated in an Instagram post on Friday that he was prepared to present his version of the tale. However, when Variety visited his Instagram profile on Friday afternoon, it was marked as “no longer available.”

“The Tinder Swindler” premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, and Variety reported on Friday that Netflix is in discussions with producers about turning the documentary into a feature film.