Does the “Ghost of Kyiv” really exist? Purported videos of Ukrainian ace pilot, who dowed 6 Russian jets goes viral, fact-checks emerge too

Fact-checkers have analysed some of the viral videos to establish that some of the footage claiming to identify the "Ghost of Kyiv" is not real.

OpIndia Staff
The 'Ghost of Ukraine' is being hailed as the first 'European Ace' since World War II/ Image Source: Twitter
As Russian troops take control of the Ukrainian cities two days after launching “special military operations”, social media is rife with rumours of a mysterious MiG-29 jet appearing over Kyiv to defend Ukrainian skies from Russian aerial attacks.

Netizens have shared clips of a Ukrainian fighter pilot, now being celebrated as “Ghost of Kyiv”, who has allegedly shot down six Russian aircraft. The videos of the “Ghost of Kyiv” have spread like wildfire on social media. Many on Twitter are calling the Ukrainian pilot the “first European ace since World War II”. 

In aerial warfare technology, an ‘ace’ is a pilot who has shot down five or more aircraft during combat.

A social media user Visegrad 24, shared a video of a MiG-29 chasing down purported Russian aircraft. He said that reports were saying that a Ukrainian pilot had shot down six Russian aircraft on Friday, making him the first fighter ace of the 21st century.

The social media user claimed that the pilot is now known as the “Ghost of Kyiv”.

According to one viral post, the “Ghost of Kyiv” has so far downed two Su-35s, one Su-27, one MiG-29 and two Su-25s of the Russian Airforce.

It is not just the common Ukrainians who are posting unverified videos and images to hail “Ghost of Kyiv”. Former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko also posted a photo to claim that the pilot was the “Ghost of Kyiv”.

In the tweet, Poroshenko says, “None other than the Ghost of Kyiv. He causes terror in enemies and pride in Ukrainians. He has six victories over Russian pilots! With such powerful defenders, Ukraine will definitely win!”

However, the pilot is yet to be identified. It is speculated that Poroshenko’s tweet is just an attempt to boost public morale rather than confirming the existence of a mystery pilot.

Fact-checkers says there is no evidence to prove existence of “Ghost of Kyiv”

Meanwhile, fact-checkers have analysed some of the viral videos to establish that some of the footage claiming to identify the “Ghost of Kyiv” is not real.

One such video was shared by a Ukrainian social media user saying that Ukrainian pilot “Ghost of Kyiv” shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet. He had shared a video of a dogfight between two fighter jets.

According to the fact-checking website Snopes, the video is a scene from Digital Combat Simulator, a free-to-play combat-simulation video game.

The video was first posted by YouTube user Comrade_Corb, who clearly states that the footage is not real.

On his Youtube channel, Comrade_Corb has put out the facts that read, “This footage is from DCS, but is nevertheless made out of respect for “The Ghost of Kiev”. If he is real, may God be with him; if he is fake, I pray for more like ‘him.'”

So far, there is no evidence to prove the existence of the “Ghost of Kyiv”. However, the photos and videos have kept the hopes of Ukrainians alive amidst ongoing Russia’s military operations inside Ukraine.

Amidst all these rumours, Russian troops are currently closing in on Kyiv, the seat of Ukrainian power, after taking control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

