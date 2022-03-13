Truth should reach masses: Netizens sponsor tickets for The Kashmir Files

Since the release of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files on March 11, social media has been flooded with extremely moving and emotional reactions of people, especially those of Kashmiri Hindus who relieved their horror on the silver screen. So many people have also said that they are shocked at the reality depicted in the film since all these years they were not aware of such brutalities being inflicted on fellow Indians.

Along with the emotional scenes outside cinema halls, the film has also stoked controversy over allegations of reduced cinema halls allotted and so-called film critics dismissing the film as propaganda, despite all the brutalities depicted in the film being documented evidence. The film has mainly relied on word of mouth publicity. Since then, many people have come to offer free tickets to people for the movie at their preferred location and preferred time.

Several social media users have urged people to contact them because they are providing free movie tickets in order for the truth to reach the public. Users on Twitter have tweeted asking people to reach out to them to get free tickets for The Kashmir Files in case they are not able to afford the tickets.

On March 7, before the release of the movie, Twitter user Rajeev, with username @YearOfRat tweeted, “Will be doing the same. In fact, I’d sponsor 5 tickets in the 1st week. I request @OpIndia_com to set up some logistics to help pay on my behalf of those who wish to see the movie. Possible @rahulroushan?”

When OpIndia reached out to him for his comments, he stated, “The plan was to generate a buzz so that more and more people would see the film. That is why I enlisted the help of Vivek Agnihotri and OpIndia to ensure that the tickets are for The Kashmir Files exclusively and that only real persons interested in viewing the film obtain them.” Rajeev had watched the film at a special screening held prior to the release and was so moved by it that he pitched in to make sure the film continues to create buzz even after the release weak.

Another Twitter user with username @abdullah_0mar wrote, “I want to give 20 Tickets free to those who want to watch #TheKashmiriFiles. I have some savings so I want to spend it so that Truth MUST reach more people. Please DM me with details in which theatre you want to watch.”

Within hours after the tweet, the user made another tweet saying that the response from the people was overwhelming and that instead of 20, he has given more than 25 tickets for The Kashmir Files and will be spending more in the coming month.

OpIndia reached out to the user who on the condition of maintaining his anonymity said, “For the last 32 years, the only book that told real history was My Frozen Turbulence in Kashmir by former J&K Governor Jagmohan. After that no one told the real story of Kashmiri Hindus. I am from Jammu, I know a lot of Kashmiri Hindus. Few movies were made, but they were total propaganda movies, this is the first movie that tells the real story without watering it down. I have heard these very stories (depicted in the film) from the parents of my Kashmiri Hindu parents. More and more people should see the movie. I am helping those who have financial restraints.”

On being asked why so many people want to see the movie, he said, “Because of the environment created by the Central government. Earlier, people were afraid that the state and central government may get offended if we tell the truth. Hence, they never dared to make such movies. Governments were not supportive. A lot of movies were being shown but this movie shows the real plight of Kashmiri Hindus. Government change, Government support, and the new generation of directors are willing to make such movies. And now, everyone wants to see. I am surprised to see so many theatres in South India having full shows. I could not get a ticket for the weekend in some South Indian cities! I was surprised and felt good, a great response from people.

“Obviously certain sections of media won’t like it. But that’s that. It is very important to see this movie,” he added.

Another user Aashish (@KashmiriRefuge) wrote quoting the tweet of @abdullah_0mar, “After @abdullah_0mar‘s give aways are done. Will add 20 more to his 🙏🏻”

Aashish, while speaking to OpIndia, said that he is a Kashmiri Hindu whose family had faced the Islamic terrorism in the 90s. He said, “It took 32 years for someone to tell our story. I watch reviews of ordinary people including someone saying I feel from today that I am a Kashmiri Hindu. Everyone should know our story and everyone should be encouraged in future to make such stories.”

“Not just me, my Dogra Friend from Jammu @abdullah_0mar since last night have been issuing tickets and has sponsored more than 25 till now. This shows the bond Dogras from Jammu and Kashmiri Hindus have developed. A True Ganga – Jamuna mixing,” he added.

It is to note that The Kashmir Files movie has received support from people all over the globe. People from all sections of society have come forward to show their support for the movie and have urged people to go and watch the movie so that they also get to know the truth which was hidden till now.

The Kashmir Files, a film on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, has done well at the box office in its first few days. The film, which was released on March 11, is presently being shown on over 1000 screens, with a big weekend rush expected by March 13.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri spoke in-depth with OpIndia CEO Rahul Raushan about the film’s production process, the hurdles his team faced, and how he ensured the film’s wide release.

Several videos have also surfaced on social media, showing people sobbing, screaming ‘Vande Mataram,’ and expressly urging people to go and watch the movie. The movie takes viewers back to 1989 when the unrest began in Kashmir as a result of escalating Islamic Jihad, driving the vast majority of Hindus to abandon the valley. The film is based on actual stories of Kashmiri Hindus and stars like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi have played important roles in the movie.