An Indian Restaurant in the Muslim-majority kingdom of Bahrain has been shut down by the local authorities after allegedly denying entry to a veil-clad woman. ‘Lanterns’ was a popular Indian restaurant brand in the Island country with branches in four cities including Budaiya, Amwaj, Adliya, Riffa.

The action was taken after several Bahrainian news outlets broke the incident of a veiled woman being restricted to enter the Lanterns restaurant in Bahrain’s Adliya city, the video of which had become viral on social media platforms. Soon after the incident caused a stir, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) launched a probe asking tourism outlets to comply with the regulations and avoid any policy that violates the laws of the kingdom. As reported by local media outlets, the department issued a statement saying, “We reject all actions that discriminate against people, especially regarding their national identity.”

While the authority is pursuing its legal actions, it has enforced Decree-Law no 15 of 1986 while regulating activities of the restaurant.

Apology from the Restaurant

The Restaurant administration posted an apology on its social media accounts saying that the said incident does not represent its policies. While acknowledging the mistake, the hotel announced that the manager involved has been suspended. “Everyone is welcome to Lanterns as how it has been for more than 35 years that we have been serving all nationalities in the beautiful kingdom of Bahrain. Lanterns is a place for everyone to come enjoy with their families and feel at home. In this instance, a mistake has been made by a manager who is now being suspended as this does not represent who we are.”

As a goodwill gesture, the place opened up itself to have complimentary food for its local patrons on March 29, Tuesday. While the restaurant clarified its official stance, it received many racial slurs directed at the Hindu Indian community living in the country. From Gaumutra slurs to remarks like ‘such people should be kicked out of the country’ were made on the Restaurant’s Facebook page on its apology statement. It should be noted that the Islamic Kingdom of Bahrain holds over 10.2% Hindu population residing in the country for generations.

