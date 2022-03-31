Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin, one of the most successful Korean actors of present times and the famous lead pair of the superhit drama ‘Crash Landing On You’ have got married to each other after years of being in a romantic relationship. Both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin are famous worldwide for their portrayal of the lead pair of Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok and Yoon Se-Ri in the superhit Korean drama Crash Landing On You.

Netflix, which streams the famous K-Drama, shared an ’emotional’ post, with the picture of a hilarious scene from the CLOY where Yoon Se-Ri was seen telling a North Korean police officer that she and the handsome captain are “getting married soon.”

The wedding was a private affair in Seoul with only the couple’s close friends and family attending. However, images from the dream wedding are widely circulating on social media through popular fan accounts.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's wedding looks so pretty and magical 💓 pic.twitter.com/N4RZBm0SZm — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) March 31, 2022

The wedding venue is a luxury villa in the mountains overlooking the Han river. VAST Entertainment and MSTeam, the agencies that represent the actors, have released a statement announcing the wedding and stating that the ceremony has been kept private due to Covid concerns.

Image via Twitter

Images of the actors released by their agencies

Some fan accounts are sharing pictures from the venue.

Other popular Korean actors, like Song Joong Ki, Jung Hae In and Gong Yoo have reportedly attended the wedding.

The bride and groom, though they have acted together in other productions, are best known for the drama Crash Landing On You became immensely successful worldwide. The drama featured the love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean army officer who face numerous hardships due to the enmity between the two countries.

The drama had aired in 2019. The couple announced that they were dating in 2021. They had also acted together in a movie titled “The Negotiation’. They are both 40 and acclaimed actors in the Korean entertainment industry. Son Ye-Jin is the leading actress in the recent Netflix drama Thirty-Nine.