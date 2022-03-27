Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra has questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his claims about the number of jobs created in Delhi during AAP government’s tenure. In a tweet, Mishra shared RTI replies, and claimed both CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had lied about the number of jobs created by the AAP government in Delhi.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “As per the RTI reply, Kejriwal government provided only 3246 jobs in seven years. Both Kejriwal and Sisodia are lying. It is an open challenge. Arvind Kejriwal, make public the list of candidates who were given these 12 lakh jobs.”

There are two RTI replies added in the tweet, both filed by BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga. As per the reply, in 2019, under Service Department, 267 people got jobs in Education Department, one job was provided in Audit, one in Social Welfare Department, 10 in Education Department, five in General Administration, two in Health Department, three in Head Accounts Department, and one in Urban Development.

In the year 2021, 12 jobs were allotted in Legal Department, 2154 Lower Division Clerks, and 462 stenographers were appointed. Furthermore, 720 General Duty Medical Officers, and 270 non-teaching specialists doctors were appointed. In the social Welfare Department, 22 vacancies were filled in 2015, 2 in 2018, 44 in 2020, and a further 2 in 2021.

Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of 12 lakh jobs

In his speech during the discussion on Delhi’s Budget presented by Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that in the last five years, Delhi Government created 12 lakh jobs in the National Capital. He said, “1.8 lakh jobs were created in the government sector and around 10 lakh in the private sector.”

Though Kejriwal claimed to have provided 1.8 lakh jobs in the government sector, the RTI replies show that the government provided less than 2% of that number.