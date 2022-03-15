Earlier on Tuesday, The Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict in the hijab case filed by Muslim girl students. The court, as per its order, has stated that the hijab is not an essential practice of the Islamic faith, and dismissed all the petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in educational institutions.

After this order, schools in Karnataka are free to have their own uniform inside the schools. However, this has been pushed as a hijab ban in India by the usual leftist suspects, even though anyone is free to wear a hijab in India if they choose to do so.

Leftist propaganda portal, The Wire, got so upset with this decision of a uniform in schools, that they compared it to Nazi Germany and Hitler’s death camps. If only the main issue for Jews in 1940 was wearing a uniform inside schools.

Nazi Germany attacked the religious rituals of the Jews, demonised their appearance and food habits, attacked synagogues and erased their livelihoods before the death camps came into existence.https://t.co/kCSQ3hFHtp — The Wire (@thewire_in) March 15, 2022

Right from the off, The Wire argues that this amounts to the cultural cleansing of Muslims. Even though saffron scarfs are also banned inside school premises, somehow that doesn’t amount to Hindu cleansing because that doesn’t fit their narrative. A school insisting on a uniform is now bigoted and school administrators are Hitler’s reincarnated, even though most schools in the world has a uniform.

During the course of their long, incoherent rant, The Wire brought in every random thing as Muslim oppression. From being asked to avoid occupying public spaces for Namaz in Gurgaon, to stopping loud Azans in Madhya Pradesh. Even though these things are banned by the custodian of 2 holy Mosques, Saudi Arabia, speaking against them in India makes you a Hitler.

Further, schools having a uniform inside their premises is now the same thing as Nazism. During their deranged rant, The Wire went on to call it a precursor to a holocaust. Interestingly, most of the leftist intelligentsia is right now busy denying an actual genocide of Kashmiri Hindus after the success of The Kashmir Files.

Interestingly, in their article, The Wire mentions the German Jewish poet Heinrich Heine, who wrote, “Where they have burned books, they will end in burning human beings”. The only book that gets burned most frequently in India is Manusmriti in JNU, but the irony would be lost on the staff working for a portal like Wire.