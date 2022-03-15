Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Updated:

‘The Kashmir Files’ success: Local businesses offer discounts, incentives to encourage people to watch the movie

While the film has been made tax-free in the states of Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat among others, private businesses in many cities are coming forward with discounts and attractive offers to encourage people to watch the movie.

Suyash Sherekar
The Kashmir Files has truly become the people’s film. Looking at the overwhelming response the film has garnered in just four days of its release, it is clear that the masses are finally ready to acknowledge brutalities inflicted on the Kashmiri Hindus by Islamic terrorists in the valley. While the film has been made tax-free in the states of Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat among others, private businesses in many cities are coming forward with discounts and attractive offers to encourage people to watch the movie.

From small-scale service providers, influencers to internet entrepreneurs, businesses across the country, incentives are being given to customers, employers, etc to watch the film through discounts on products, services, casual leaves to watch the film, etc.

Chirag Barjatya, a fitness entrepreneur who runs a wellness coaching service, Project Fitness Company announced on Twitter that customers on his website will get flat Rs. 500/- off on showing a ticket of The Kashmir Files. Overwhelmed by the response Chirag formulated a code ‘TheKashmirFiles’ which could be used by his customers to get the discount on any of the products on his website.

In Gujarat’s Palanpur, Jalaram Breakfast House has rolled out an interesting offer on delicacies. Owner Jayesh Thakkar has invited people after they watch The Kashmir Files to his store and provided they show the ticket, a plate full of Fafda and Khova Jalebi will be offered for free. Similarly in Palanpur, The Om Sanatan Pujapa Bhandar has offered a packet of premium scented essence sticks worth Rs. 70/- for free for people who watch The Kashmir Files movie.

A jeweller in Palanpur, Shree Keshar Gold Palace has offered a discount of Rs. 500/- on the making charges of jewellery in Gold, silver or diamond. The inventive ways by business establishments to encourage people to watch the film are paving a way for an ecosystem of civilizational awareness among the masses. Satkar Infotech, a technical service provider in the city has decided to offer free service on repair of printers.

Nana Garud who runs a restaurant named ‘Hotel Khandesh’ in Pune’s Pashan has decided to give a 20% discount to all the watchers to The Kashmiri Files. A board placed at the entrance says, “An offer for all the nationalists, submit the ticket of The Kashmir Files and avail a 20% discount on your bill.”

In a similar tone, Delhi’s Hashtag Pizza offers a 50% discount on the bill on the ticket of The Kashmir Files. Hashtag Pizza is owned by Delhi BJP Politician Harish Khurana who has also congratulated filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on the success of the film. Internet and WhatsApp groups are brimmed with offers to all the watchers of The Kashmir files while netizens are sharing the same on Twitter.

Incentives from independent businesses have come as an encouragement for the masses to come out and watch the film in large numbers. In 4 days, the film has collected Rs 42.20 crore at the box office. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film intends to record the truth behind Kashmir Hindu Genocide which unfolded in the Kashmir valley in 1990 on the silver screen. With its successful release and people finding innovative ways to support the story, the exercise in economic solidarity has become a new trend.

Suyash Sherekar
Writer, Architect. Negotiating the Present as a Journalist and the Past as a Historical Researcher. News Geek. Writes on Politics and Policy, Design, Culture and Media.

