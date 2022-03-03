Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, some of the Indian nationals who were being evacuated were worried about their pet dogs and cats. On March 2, the Indian government issued a special advisory allowing the Indian nationals to bring along their pets from Ukraine back to India. After the advisory was issued, visuals surfaced on social media platforms where Indians have seen boarding evacuation flights with their pets.

Union Minister General (Rtrd) VK Singh, who is currently in Poland coordinating the evacuation drive under Operation Ganga, shared multiple posts of pets being rescued along with the Indian nationals. In a 21-second video shared on Twitter, Singh was seen petting the dog brought by one of the evacuees. He wrote, “Some of the evacuees brought their four-legged best friends as well. Good to have all of our Indian Students aboard on the Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster ready to return to the safety of our motherland.”

Some of the evacuees brought their four legged best friends as well.



Good to have all of our #IndianStudents aboard on the @IAF_MCC C-17 Globemaster ready to return to the safety of our motherland.#OperationGanga #NoIndianLeftBehind@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/XprDh0p57K — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 2, 2022

Quoting a post by Journalist Manav Yadav who had shared the story of dog Neela being brought back with his owner Yukta from Ukraine, Singh said, “Happy to be of service. I am sure Neela would have been a well-behaved passenger. Will see both of you again when I am back.” Yukta had thanked Singh for his support in bringing back her dog to India.

Happy to be of service.

I am sure Neela would have been a well behaved passenger. Will see both of you again when I am back.

Take care.

Jai Hind. https://t.co/FmetvbUuaB — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 3, 2022

News Agency ANI shared a post about an Indian Zahid who had brought back a dog that originally belonged to his friend in Ukraine. He said, “I have brought my friend’s dog with me from Ukraine. Many people who had dogs left them behind in Ukraine, but I brought back this dog along with me.”

I have brought my friend’s dog with me from Ukraine. Many people who had dogs left them behind in Ukraine, but I brought back this dog along with me: Zahid, a student rescued from Ukraine, at Hindan airbase pic.twitter.com/bEslfEBI6L — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

Another student Gautam had brought back a cat from Ukraine. He said, “his cat has been with me for the past four months. It stayed with me in the bunker, and then we crossed into Poland together.”

Hindan airbase | This cat has been with me for the past 4 months. It stayed with me in the bunker, and then we crossed into Poland together: Gautam, rescued from Kyiv, Ukraine has brought back his pet cat with him pic.twitter.com/B53TV1LE4M — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

Govt of India relaxed conditions to import pets from war-hit Ukraine

On March 2, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, issued an official memorandum relaxing the conditions to import pets from war-hit Ukraine.

@Dept_of_AHD facilitates relaxation measures under Government of India to bring back pets like dogs & cats, along with stranded Indians being rescued in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/p0hqbjiIqg — Dept of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Min of FAH&D (@Dept_of_AHD) March 2, 2022

In the memorandum, the ministry issued specific guidelines that the Indian nationals have to follow if they want to bring their pets along from Ukraine. The pet owner is required to produce a pet passport, vaccination documents along with other details. Proper certification from a vet and mandatory quarantine was also advised in the memorandum.