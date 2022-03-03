Thursday, March 3, 2022
Updated:

‘Leave no one behind’: Indian students allowed to bring pet animals along in evacuation flights. Watch visuals

Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh was seen welcoming the pet dog of a student onboard the evacuation flight from Poland. Students from Ukraine were allowed to board with their pets.

OpIndia Staff
Students leaving Ukraine allowed to bring pets back to India
Union Minister VK Singh petting a dog rescued from Ukraine (Image: VK Singh/Twitter)
3

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, some of the Indian nationals who were being evacuated were worried about their pet dogs and cats. On March 2, the Indian government issued a special advisory allowing the Indian nationals to bring along their pets from Ukraine back to India. After the advisory was issued, visuals surfaced on social media platforms where Indians have seen boarding evacuation flights with their pets.

Union Minister General (Rtrd) VK Singh, who is currently in Poland coordinating the evacuation drive under Operation Ganga, shared multiple posts of pets being rescued along with the Indian nationals. In a 21-second video shared on Twitter, Singh was seen petting the dog brought by one of the evacuees. He wrote, “Some of the evacuees brought their four-legged best friends as well. Good to have all of our Indian Students aboard on the Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster ready to return to the safety of our motherland.”

Quoting a post by Journalist Manav Yadav who had shared the story of dog Neela being brought back with his owner Yukta from Ukraine, Singh said, “Happy to be of service. I am sure Neela would have been a well-behaved passenger. Will see both of you again when I am back.” Yukta had thanked Singh for his support in bringing back her dog to India.

News Agency ANI shared a post about an Indian Zahid who had brought back a dog that originally belonged to his friend in Ukraine. He said, “I have brought my friend’s dog with me from Ukraine. Many people who had dogs left them behind in Ukraine, but I brought back this dog along with me.”

Another student Gautam had brought back a cat from Ukraine. He said, “his cat has been with me for the past four months. It stayed with me in the bunker, and then we crossed into Poland together.”

Govt of India relaxed conditions to import pets from war-hit Ukraine

On March 2, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, issued an official memorandum relaxing the conditions to import pets from war-hit Ukraine.

In the memorandum, the ministry issued specific guidelines that the Indian nationals have to follow if they want to bring their pets along from Ukraine. The pet owner is required to produce a pet passport, vaccination documents along with other details. Proper certification from a vet and mandatory quarantine was also advised in the memorandum.

Searched termsUkraine Russia war, India Ukraine, evacuation flights
